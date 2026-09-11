/New Friday OTT releases (September 11, 2026): The Revolutionaries, Vishwanath & Sons, Ghamasaan- 6 new titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this Friday are packed with several strong titles, including The Revolutionaries, Vishwanath & Sons, Ghamasaan, and many more. Check the list below.
This Friday’s OTT releases bring an exciting lineup, including The Revolutionaries and Ghamasaan. From a gripping tale of freedom fighters to a gritty crime thriller, here’s a look at the binge-watch content coming to your screens.
Where to watch: ZEE5
This is a crime drama set in the rugged ravines of Bundelkhand. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, it follows a deadly cat-and-mouse chase between an uncompromising police officer and a ruthless dacoit leader named Maharaj, played by Arshad Warsi.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Bhuvan Bam's upcoming series, The Revolutionaries, is a historical period drama that focuses on the underground conspiracies, armed struggles, and personal sacrifices of young Indian revolutionaries who believed violence or resistance was crucial to overthrowing British colonial rule.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a supernatural medical thriller series that revolves around Anabel, a woman who is brutally ambushed and left fighting for her life in a comatose state. While her physical body lies helpless in a hospital bed, her consciousness enters a supernatural limbo between life and death.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a Spanish dark comedy film. The story follows Tío Mochales, a company that was once the absolute leader of the Spanish cheese industry, but today it has become a worn-out, struggling business.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Malayalam comedy-drama series follows Firoz, played by Dain Davis, a young man who wants to become a movie star in Mollywood and turns away from his family's established business to chase his acting dreams.
Where to watch: Netflix
Starring Suiya and Mamitha Baiju, this romantic family drama follows a wealthy, 40-year-old successful businessman and Olympic pistol shooter who is living happily as a single man. A dramatic turn comes when Sanjay fathers a child through a surrogate mother named Maddy.