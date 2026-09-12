/25 years after 9/11: How America and world remembered nearly 3,000 lives lost - IN PICS

9/11 anniversary took place in Manhattan, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon to mark the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks. In New York, all living former presidents were present at the Ground Zero ceremony, where the names of 9/11 victims were read out. This year's event also included a moment of silence honouring those who have since died from illnesses linked to the aftermath of the attacks.