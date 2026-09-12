/25 years after 9/11: How America and world remembered nearly 3,000 lives lost - IN PICS

The US marked the 25th anniversary of 9/11 with ceremonies in Manhattan, Shanksville and the Pentagon. Former presidents attended the Ground Zero event; they read, and everyone observed silence.
9/11 anniversary took place in Manhattan, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon to mark the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks. In New York, all living former presidents were present at the Ground Zero ceremony, where the names of 9/11 victims were read out. This year's event also included a moment of silence honouring those who have since died from illnesses linked to the aftermath of the attacks.
A general view showed pregame ceremonies honouring 9/11 ahead of the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 11, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.
People gathered to watch the 9/11 Tribute in Light installation during the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre, on September 11, 2026, in Jersey City. The US marked the 25th anniversary of the 2001 attacks, in which al-Qaeda hijackers flew planes into the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people.
Men and women attended a Former Members of Congress 9/11 Memorial Service on Capitol Hill on September 11, 2026, in Washington, DC, as the nation observed the 25th anniversary of the attacks, which claimed nearly 3,000 lives.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro urged Americans to stay "active" in educating those who were either too young to remember the 9/11 attacks or had not yet been born.