/Moon Lovers-Scarlet Heart Ryeo to Twinkling Watermelon: K-dramas that deserve a second season

Vincenzo is an action and comedy thriller, which follows the story of an Italian mafia lawyer who returns to South Korea and uses mafia tactics to take down a corrupt corporate conglomerate. The show thrives on a morally grey premise where the protagonists use manipulation, intimidation and violence against even worse corporate villains. It combines intense action, legal drama and high stakes with humour and deeply emotional moments involving the tenants of Geumga Plaza. Although the show ended with a definitive and satisfying ending, where Vincenzo gets his revenge, flees to his own island near Malta and leaves his gold hidden in Seoul with Cha Young. Fans speculate about Vincenzo returning to Seoul to retrieve his gold from Geumga Plaza and officially reunite with Hong Cha-young. Later, fan-made trailers and concept posters frequently circulated on social media, leading to false rumours that a second season is coming out. Lead actor Song Joong Ki had previously stated that there were no internal discussions for a second season, and media reports have confirmed that Vincenzo was not greenlit for a continuation.