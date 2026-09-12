/Moon Lovers-Scarlet Heart Ryeo to Twinkling Watermelon: K-dramas that deserve a second season

From Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo to Twinkling Watermelon and other fan-favourite K-dramas in which second seasons remain rare, but some stories have proved too memorable for viewers to let go.
Some K-dramas leave viewers satisfied with their endings, while others leave them wishing the story had continued just a little longer. From the heartbreaking romance of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo to the nostalgic coming-of-age story of Twinkling Watermelon, several beloved Korean dramas have built passionate fan bases that still hope to see their favourite characters return.
Historical fantasy k-drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is all about a 21st-century woman who travels back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty and gets caught up in a dangerous royal power struggles. The drama explores how greed for the throne corrupts familial bonds, turning brothers into bitter enemies and forcing Hae-soo to navigate a heartbreaking web of loyalty and love. Despite fan demand and internet rumours or fan-made trailers pointing to a modern-day sequel, the studio and network have never produced or scheduled a second season. Cast members like Ji Soo and others have clarified that any continuation depends entirely on the production companies, which have not greenlit a follow-up. The first season ended on a heartbreaking note in the Goryeo dynasty with a modern-day tease (a mysterious hand handing a handkerchief to Go Ha-jin), which left fans hoping for a reunion that never happened on screen.
Vincenzo is an action and comedy thriller, which follows the story of an Italian mafia lawyer who returns to South Korea and uses mafia tactics to take down a corrupt corporate conglomerate. The show thrives on a morally grey premise where the protagonists use manipulation, intimidation and violence against even worse corporate villains. It combines intense action, legal drama and high stakes with humour and deeply emotional moments involving the tenants of Geumga Plaza. Although the show ended with a definitive and satisfying ending, where Vincenzo gets his revenge, flees to his own island near Malta and leaves his gold hidden in Seoul with Cha Young. Fans speculate about Vincenzo returning to Seoul to retrieve his gold from Geumga Plaza and officially reunite with Hong Cha-young. Later, fan-made trailers and concept posters frequently circulated on social media, leading to false rumours that a second season is coming out. Lead actor Song Joong Ki had previously stated that there were no internal discussions for a second season, and media reports have confirmed that Vincenzo was not greenlit for a continuation.
The South Korean fantasy romance series is all about a hidden hotel in Seoul that caters exclusively to wandering ghosts and restless spirits before they pass on to the afterlife. The narrative focuses on resolving past sorrows, allowing both the ghost guests and Man Wol herself to finally let go and move toward peace. The last episode features a brief appearance by actor Kim Soo Hyun as the new owner of a successor establishment called Hotel Blue Moon. Director and fan excitement led many to hope for a continuation, but the cameo was only a nod to wrap up the series, not a setup for a new season. Fan-made trailers and social media posts often spread false news about a second season starring IU and Kim Soo Hyun.
The South-Korean fantasy coming-of-age series is all about a hearing teenager who time-travels to 1995 and forms a band with his teenage father. It explores the deep emotional bonds with a deaf family and how a son gains a whole new understanding of his parents' youth and sacrifices. Set against a vibrant 1995 backdrop featuring a retro soundtrack and warm feel-good storytelling, it highlights first loves, teenage friendships and the courage to pursue a passion for music against the odds. The 16-episode series wraps up all major plot lines, resolves the time-travel mystery, and gives every main character a satisfying conclusion. However, the network has not announced or planned a second season.
The fantasy-romance show is all about an immortal protector or soul who seeks a human bride to end his eternal life, only to fall in love with her. The lives of main characters are deeply intertwined through past-life grievances, divine punishment and karmic retribution. The narrative balances light-hearted humour with a heavy, poetic exploration of grief, loneliness and the weight of immortality. Viral trailers on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok claiming a season 2 release are fan edits or concept videos created by enthusiasts. The writer and production team wrapped up the fantasy romance completely, and no continuation has been announced by the network or cast. The cast of the hit K-drama Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) reunited in July 2026 to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary with a special travel variety show.
Crash Landing on You follows the story of a wealthy South Korean heiress who accidentally paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with an army officer. The show highlights everyday life and characters in a small North Korean border village, mixing high-stakes tension with humour and warmth. Rumours or fan-made posters about a release often confuse it with other star projects (such as lead actor Hyun Bin's series Made in Korea, which released its second season in September 2026). Studio Dragon, tvN and the creator have not announced or confirmed a second season. The 2019–2020 series concluded with a complete narrative arc, ending with a bittersweet and hopeful reunion for the main characters in Switzerland.
The South Korean romantic-comedy series is all about a food researcher who goes on a blind date disguised as her friend, only to discover the date is the CEO of her company. The 12-episode show proudly embraces popular rom-com tropes like mistaken identity, boss-employee dynamics, and wealthy heir/ordinary worker conflicts. There is no official second season announcement so far. However, rumours, fan-made trailers and social media speculation have frequently circulated about a potential continuation or a move to a long-distance relationship setting, but these are entirely unconfirmed.