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From Rinku Singh to Mayank Yadav, 5 players dropped from India’s squad for Afghanistan T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 18:03 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 18:03 IST

India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in New Delhi from Sept 13 to 17, with several key players left out of the squad. Here’s a look at the top names missing from the Indian team.

Rinku Singh
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rinku Singh

After playing all three T20Is against Zimbabwe and scoring 37 runs in two innings, Rinku Singh has missed out on India’s squad for the Afghanistan series.

Mayank Yadav
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav impressed during India’s T20I series against Zimbabwe, taking five wickets to finish as the team’s leading wicket-taker. However, the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh has resulted in Yadav missing out on the Afghanistan series.

Harsh Dubey
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Harsh Dubey

Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey was included in India’s squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe but did not get an opportunity to play in any of the matches. With Washington Sundar and Varun Chakaravarthy available for the Afghanistan series, Dubey has been left out of the squad for the upcoming T20Is.

Prince Yadav
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Prince Yadav

Prince Yadav impressed in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, taking four wickets in two matches before missing the third game due to injury. Despite his promising performances, he has been left out of India’s squad for the Afghanistan T20Is in Delhi.

Ashok Sharma
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ashok Sharma

Rajasthan pacer Ashok Sharma picked up just one wicket in the two T20Is he played against Zimbabwe. The fast bowler is currently sidelined with an injury, which ruled him out of contention for India’s upcoming Afghanistan series.

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