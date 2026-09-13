/Tesla to unveil long-delayed Roadster on October 1 with SpaceX thrusters: report

Elon Musk has confirmed Tesla will unveil its long-delayed next-generation Roadster on October 1. Expected to debut in Texas, the all-new carbon-fibre hypercar may feature a SpaceX-developed cold-gas thruster system. This follows the recent rollout of Tesla's driverless Cybercab.
Elon Musk has officially confirmed the highly anticipated next-generation Roadster will debut on October 1. A recent teaser graphic on social media simply declared "Go for launch" alongside the new launch date.
The electric carmaker originally revealed the futuristic prototype back in 2017 with initial customer deliveries promised by 2020. After facing nearly a decade of severe production delays, the vehicle has reportedly evolved into an all-new carbon-fibre hypercar.
The reveal event is widely expected to feature a limited-edition Roadster equipped with cold-gas thrusters. Tesla engineered this unique propulsion system in direct collaboration with Musk's aerospace manufacturing company, SpaceX.
The exclusive unveiling is scheduled to take place near SpaceX's major engine test facility in Waco, Texas. Spectators will reportedly watch a remote-controlled hovering demonstration from hundreds of yards away to protect their hearing from the massive noise.
Musk previously stated that the final production model features significantly increased design goals compared to the original 2017 prototype. He has claimed the electric vehicle could accelerate to 60 miles per hour in under one second.
This massive Roadster announcement arrives just after Tesla began testing its fully autonomous, two-seater Cybercab on public roads. The company recently started offering limited passenger rides in Austin using vehicles entirely lacking steering wheels or pedals.
Industry reports suggest the thruster-equipped version of the Roadster will likely not be street-legal for daily driving. Tesla is reportedly considering offering the hypercar through a closed-course track programme for select high-end clients.