/How 2nm technology improves iPhone performance

The iPhone 18 Pro's 2nm A20 Pro uses Gate-All-Around transistors for massive efficiency gains. With a 7-core GPU and 12GB RAM, it delivers 30 per cent better battery life and 40 per cent better sustained performance.
The iPhone 18 Pro debuts the Apple A20 Pro, the first smartphone chip built on TSMC's cutting-edge 2-nanometre process. This historic silicon leap fundamentally redefines mobile computing power and battery efficiency.
Moving to two nanometres allows Apple to abandon older FinFET technology. The A20 Pro introduces a Gate-All-Around (GAA) nanosheet architecture, drastically reducing electrical leakage and packing in billions more transistors.
The biggest real-world impact of the 2-nanometre node is extreme energy efficiency. The A20 Pro consumes up to 30 per cent less power than its 3-nanometre predecessor, delivering significantly longer battery endurance.
The 6-core CPU features two brand-new super cores that deliver up to 20 per cent faster single-thread speeds. This advanced architecture ensures the iPhone 18 Pro rivals top-tier desktop processors in raw computational tasks.
Apple has radically overhauled its graphics architecture, upgrading to a massive 7-core GPU. The 2-nanometre density allows this new cluster to deliver up to 40 per cent faster graphics performance for console-level gaming.
Raw speed rapidly drops if a device overheats during heavy usage. Thanks to the 2-nanometre chip's thermal efficiency and a redesigned vapour chamber, the iPhone 18 Pro delivers 40 per cent better sustained performance.
To support on-device Apple Intelligence, the chip pairs a massive 32-core Neural Engine with a 96-bit memory bus and 12GB of RAM. This extreme 50 per cent memory bandwidth increase handles complex local AI instantly.