/BRICS Summit 2026: Inside PM Modi’s meetings with global leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held key bilateral meetings with Xi Jinping, Putin, Pezeshkian and other world leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
The 18th BRICS Summit brought leaders from major emerging economies together in New Delhi, with discussions centred on global cooperation, economic partnerships, multilateralism and issues affecting the Global South. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a series of bilateral meetings with visiting leaders, including Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, to advance India’s strategic interests and strengthen ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. They reviewed cooperation in trade, energy, defence, space and people-to-people ties. The leaders also discussed West Asia and the Black Sea conflicts, with Modi reiterating dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit. The two leaders reviewed steady progress in India-China relations since their Tianjin meeting. They stressed maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border and reaffirmed cooperation based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, continuing discussions from their SCO meeting in Bishkek. Modi thanked Iran for its active BRICS participation and reiterated India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy, stressing freedom of navigation, commerce and seafarer safety.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and discussed strengthening multilateralism and advancing sustainable development. They also focused on human-centric, inclusive artificial intelligence and a more inclusive world order. Both leaders underscored the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Modi appreciated the UAE’s constructive participation in BRICS under India’s chairship. They discussed cooperation in defence, space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation, reaffirming their commitment to deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. They reviewed progress in bilateral ties, elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2026. The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the BRICS Summit. Building on Modi’s February 2026 Malaysia visit, they reviewed cooperation in trade, investment, defence, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education and tourism. They also discussed key regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. The leaders discussed strengthening the India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership, including economic, defence and security cooperation. Both reiterated their collective voice for the Global South and exchanged views on regional and international developments.