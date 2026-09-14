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New OTT releases this week (September 14-20, 2026): Lust Stories 3, Waiting Hai, Irumudi- 5 new titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 09:14 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 09:14 IST

OTT releases this week bring a mix of romance, crime, action, and period drama, with Lust Stories 3, Waiting Hai, Irumudi, and many more. Here’s a look at the new titles arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.

New OTT releases this week (September 14-20, 2026)
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(Photograph: X)

New OTT releases this week (September 14-20, 2026)

From new-age relationship stories to gripping thrillers, this week’s OTT releases are coming with an exciting lineup. Ahead of the festive vibes, the new week of September offers something for every viewer. Here's a look at the list of new titles making their mark across OTT platforms.

Lust Stories 3
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Lust Stories 3

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 18, 2026

The Emmy-nominated series is returning with its third installment, featuring four different stories directed by four filmmakers. Exploring modern relationships and intimacy, the new season has a stellar ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Waiting Hai Season 1
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Waiting Hai Season 1

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 16, 2026

The comedy crime thriller centres on a massive railway ticketing scam in India, leading police and investigators to track down the masterminds behind the digital black market. It stars Divyenndu Sharma, Bhuvan Arora, Harshita Gaur, and more.

Irumudi
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Irumudi

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 18, 2026

This is a multilingual action drama film featuring Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Baby Nakshathra. It follows an alcoholic father with a violent past who lives quietly with his daughter and decides to undertake an Ayyappa Deeksha at her request.

Neagley
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Neagley

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 16, 2026

Set in Chicago, the story follows Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten, who now works as a private investigator. When she learns that a beloved friend from her military past has died, she launches a relentless, independent crusade for justice.

The Scandal
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

The Scandal

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 18, 2026

This is an upcoming K-drama period series directed by Jung Ji-woo. Set during the Joseon era, the story follows Lady Cho as she proposes a high-stakes wager to Cho Won to seduce Hui-yeon. What begins as a game of power soon unravels into an intense web.

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