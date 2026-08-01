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'Fifth-generation fighters': Can the S-400 shoot down an F-35?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 24:02 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 24:02 IST

While the S-400 air defence system has a 400 km range, it can only secure a weapons lock on the stealthy F-35 from 20 to 30 miles away. This allows the aircraft to launch anti-radiation missiles from 60 miles out, neutralising the radar first.

Detection versus weapons lock
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Detection versus weapons lock

While the S-400 can detect standard aircraft from 600 kilometres away, former US Navy specialists note that merely seeing a target is not enough. The system requires a precise X-band radar lock to actually fire an interceptor missile.

The stealth advantage
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The stealth advantage

Because of its extremely low radar cross-section, the F-35 limits the S-400's ability to secure a weapons lock until the jet is within 20 to 30 miles. This drastically reduces the missile system's effective engagement window.

Striking before detection
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Striking before detection

This short lock-on range gives the F-35 a significant tactical advantage. The aircraft can launch AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles from 60 miles away, successfully destroying the S-400 radar before it can fire.

The intelligence threat
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(Photograph: X)

The intelligence threat

Despite this advantage, US defence officials remain cautious. In 2019, Undersecretary Ellen Lord warned that operating F-35s near S-400s over time could allow Russian systems to study and map the jet's classified stealth profile.

Using radar reflectors
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Using radar reflectors

To protect their stealth signatures during routine patrols near Russian air defences, F-35s frequently equip Luneberg reflectors. These small devices intentionally increase the jet's radar footprint, hiding its true stealth capabilities from adversaries.

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