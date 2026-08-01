/'Fifth-generation fighters': Can the S-400 shoot down an F-35?

While the S-400 air defence system has a 400 km range, it can only secure a weapons lock on the stealthy F-35 from 20 to 30 miles away. This allows the aircraft to launch anti-radiation missiles from 60 miles out, neutralising the radar first.
While the S-400 can detect standard aircraft from 600 kilometres away, former US Navy specialists note that merely seeing a target is not enough. The system requires a precise X-band radar lock to actually fire an interceptor missile.
Because of its extremely low radar cross-section, the F-35 limits the S-400's ability to secure a weapons lock until the jet is within 20 to 30 miles. This drastically reduces the missile system's effective engagement window.
This short lock-on range gives the F-35 a significant tactical advantage. The aircraft can launch AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles from 60 miles away, successfully destroying the S-400 radar before it can fire.
Despite this advantage, US defence officials remain cautious. In 2019, Undersecretary Ellen Lord warned that operating F-35s near S-400s over time could allow Russian systems to study and map the jet's classified stealth profile.
To protect their stealth signatures during routine patrols near Russian air defences, F-35s frequently equip Luneberg reflectors. These small devices intentionally increase the jet's radar footprint, hiding its true stealth capabilities from adversaries.