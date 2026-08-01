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Meet top 5 openers with fastest ODI centuries, check who tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 12:40 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 12:40 IST

From Brian Lara to Shahid Afridi, here's a look at the top five openers with fastest ODI centuries. This list also includes Jesse Ryder, Sanath Jayasuriya and Rahmanullah Gurbaz 

Brian Lara (West Indies)
1 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

Brian Lara (West Indies)

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara holds the record for the fastest ODI century by an opening batter, reaching the milestone in just 45 balls against Bangladesh in Dhaka on 9 Oct, 1999.

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi also smashed a 45-ball ODI century as an opener, achieving the feat against India in Kanpur on 15 Apr, 2005.

Jesse Ryder (New Zealand)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jesse Ryder (New Zealand)

Jesse Ryder smashed a 46-ball century for New Zealand against the West Indies in Queenstown in 2014, becoming one of the fastest ODI centurions among openers.

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya delivered one of the most explosive batting displays of his career by smashing a 48-ball ODI century against Pakistan in Singapore on 2 Apr, 1996.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz joined the list after smashing a 48-ball ODI century as an opener against India in Dharamsala on 13 Jun, 2026.

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