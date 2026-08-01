/Mrunal Thakur's birthday special: 6 best films of the actress on OTT- From Love Sonia to Sita Ramam

As actress Mrunal Thakur turns 33 today, let's take a look at her journey from her journey of television favourite to pan-India star. Featuring in several films, Mrunal Thakur has carved a unique space with her versatile performances.
Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi and Telugu cinema. From television screens to blockbuster films, Thakur has earned widespread praise for her versatility and performances, cementing her place among Bollywood’s leading ladies. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at the movies that continue to win hearts.
Mrunal Thakur marked her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia and also garnered acclaim for her believable performance. The actress headlined the film and stepped into the challenging role of a village girl who becomes the victim of human trafficking.
In this story of a single father, Mrunal Thakur adds gravitas to the film’s emotional world alongside co-star Nani and steals the show with a performance that displays her range. Her believable chemistry with Nani also garnered attention for the right reasons, receiving immense appreciation and love from admirers.
In Sita Ramam, Mrunal ventured into an emotionally charged space and connected with the audience through powerful emotions of love, longing, and yearning. Thakur’s approach to her role made her performance even more believable, leading to positive reviews from audiences and critics.
Mrunal Thakur revived the charm of innocent love and purity in Do Deewane Seher Mein, leaving the audience charmed with the film’s mood and modern aesthetics. By headlining the film as its leading lady, the actress offered the audience a breather from the series of actioners and thrillers.
Mrunal made her big Bollywood appearance by sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 and tugged heartstrings as Supriya Kumar Singh. Not only did the actress elevate the emotional depth with a strong screen presence, but she also pulled off emotionally driven sequences.
Mrunal played the female lead in Dacoit, a bilingual action-thriller film that showcased her as Saraswati, a complex central character whose past actions and betrayal lead the male protagonist down a path of crime. The actress also stunned the audience by performing her first-ever on-screen action sequences.