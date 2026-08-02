/Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC Test rankings 2026 - check who sits at the top

From Travis Head to Harry Brook, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC Test rankings 2026. This list also includes Joe Root, Steve Smith and Temba Bavuma.
Australia star batter Travis Head tops the latest ICC Test batting rankings with 853 points. In 65 Tests, Head has amassed 4,592 runs at an impressive average of 43.73, including 12 centuries.
England’s young gun Harry Brook is placed second in the latest ICC Test batting rankings with 852 points. In his Test career, Brook has played 38 matches and scored 3,395 runs at an average of 53.04. His tally also includes 10 centuries and 18 fifties.
England’s Joe Root occupies the third spot in the latest ICC Test batting rankings with 840 points. The experienced batter has built a remarkable Test record, scoring 14,114 runs in 166 matches at an average of 50.58, including 41 centuries.
Australia’s Steve Smith continues to be among the top Test batters, holding the fourth position in the latest ICC rankings with 831 points. The veteran has amassed 10,763 runs from 123 Tests at an average of 56.05, with 37 hundreds to his name.
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma is ranked fifth in the latest ICC Test batting rankings with 775 points. The Proteas batter has featured in 66 Tests, scoring 3,810 runs at an average of 38.10, including four centuries.