/Why Russian fighter pilots wear blue flight suits compared to US pilots

Russian pilots historically wear blue flight suits for sky camouflage and high-altitude protection. Conversely, US aviators use sage green Nomex suits, prioritising ground concealment and fire safety.
Since 1958, Soviet and Russian Aerospace Forces have utilised the VKK series of high-altitude partial pressure suits. These garments were developed to protect pilots operating advanced jets from dangerously low air pressure. Many of these specialised aviation suits feature a distinctive blue colour that has become iconic in Russian military aviation.
The blue VKK-6 compensation suit is engineered to withstand altitudes up to 100,000 feet and extreme temperature variations. In the event of cabin depressurisation, internal hoses fill with air within three seconds. This maintains positive pressure on the pilot's body and prevents a loss of consciousness during high-altitude emergencies.
The blue colour offers sky camouflage for pilots ejecting at 30,000 feet, making them harder to spot in the air. Interestingly, it also served a highly practical ground purpose for Search and Rescue teams. The bright blue fabric stood out perfectly against the white snow of the harsh Russian winter.
American aviators primarily wear the sage green CWU-27/P flight suit made of 100 per cent fire-resistant Nomex fabric. This material is designed to withstand intense heat and flash fires without melting into the skin. The green colour traditionally provides general military ground camouflage and standardisation across US armed forces.
The Russian VKK series features built-in inflatable bladders to protect against nine Gs of gravitational force. Conversely, the American Nomex flight suit offers no gravitational protection on its own. US pilots must strap separate anti-gravity garments over their green suits to survive high-speed aerial manoeuvres.