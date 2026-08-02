/From Tom Holland-Zendaya to Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds: Actors who met on sets and fell in love and married

From Tom Holland and Zendaya to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, here's a look at these celebrity couples who turned their on-screen chemistry into real-life romance.
From reel life to real life, Hollywood has given us some truly unforgettable couples. Whether it’s Tom Holland and Zendaya’s undeniable spark or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ power-couple charm, these stars proved that set chemistry can lead to the real deal. Let's take a trip down memory lane and look at the famous co-stars who found their forever love on set.
One of the fan-favourite couples, Tom Holland and Zendaya, turned their on-screen romance into real-life love. They first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. What began as a close friendship eventually blossomed into romance. It is believed that the two secretly married in June 2026 in a private ceremony attended only by close friends and both families. At events and in interviews, Holland has not shied away from referring to Zendaya as his wife.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became husband and wife in September 2012. They first met while filming Green Lantern in 2010, where they played each other’s love interests. Their bond gradually grew stronger, and they soon began dating. Today, they are considered one of Hollywood’s most admired couples and share four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.
Daniel Craig, best known as James Bond, and Rachel Weisz first met in 1994 while performing together in a play. Years later, they reconnected on the set of Dream House in 2010, where they played husband and wife and soon sparked a real-life romance. After dating for six months, the couple took their relationship to the next level and married in June 2011 in New York City. They are parents to two children, Ella Loudon and Grace.
Known for his powerful performances in blockbuster hits like Mad Max, Peaky Blinders, and many more, Tom Hardy met Charlotte Riley in the 2008 television adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Their relationship blossomed shortly after, growing deeper during their work. In 2010, Hardy proposed to Riley, and they married in July 2014. Together, the couple share two children.
The Boys star Jensen Ackles was a longtime friend of Danneel Ackles at first. In 2007, they co-starred in the indie comedy Ten Inch Hero and soon sparked relationship rumours. After keeping their relationship away from the public eye, the couple tied the knot in 2010 in Dallas, Texas. As of now, they are parents to three children: Justice Jay, Zeppelin Bram, and Arrow Rhodes.
The Game of Thrones co-stars, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, met on the set of the acclaimed show while filming in Iceland as on-screen love interests Jon Snow and Ygritte. After making headlines for their relationship, there were reports that the couple separated in 2013. In 2016, they stunned their fans and made their official red-carpet debut at the Olivier Awards in London. In 2018, they turned their on-screen romance into real-life love by getting married and became parents of two children: a baby boy in 2021 and a baby girl in 2023.
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz first met in 1992 on the set of the Spanish film Jamón, Jamón. Although they reportedly did not get along at first and remained focused on their careers, they reconnected while filming the 2008 romantic comedy Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and their relationship blossomed from there. The couple married in July 2010 at a private home in the Bahamas, with only family members present, and share two children, including a son, Leo, and a daughter, Luna.