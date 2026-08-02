/From Tom Holland-Zendaya to Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds: Actors who met on sets and fell in love and married

The Game of Thrones co-stars, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, met on the set of the acclaimed show while filming in Iceland as on-screen love interests Jon Snow and Ygritte. After making headlines for their relationship, there were reports that the couple separated in 2013. In 2016, they stunned their fans and made their official red-carpet debut at the Olivier Awards in London. In 2018, they turned their on-screen romance into real-life love by getting married and became parents of two children: a baby boy in 2021 and a baby girl in 2023.