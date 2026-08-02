/One S-400 battery, dozens of targets: How it fights an air battle in seconds

A single Russian S-400 battery tracks 300 targets using its 600-km 91N6E radar. In just 10 seconds, the 55K6E command post and 92N6E engagement radar can simultaneously fire 72 Mach 14 missiles at 36 different targets to dominate the sky.Untitled Summary
The S-400 Triumf relies on the massive 91N6E ‘Big Bird’ panoramic radar to establish a 600-kilometre surveillance radius. This powerful sensor continuously scans the airspace, possessing the processing power to simultaneously track up to 300 distinct aerial targets in a heavily jammed environment.
Raw radar data is instantly fed into the 55K6E mobile command post, which functions as the digital nerve centre of the entire battery. Within milliseconds, this automated vehicle identifies incoming threats, calculates their danger levels, and assigns them to specific missile launchers.
Once the command post selects a target, the 92N6E ‘Grave Stone’ engagement radar officially takes control of the kill chain. Operating in the high-resolution X-band, this specialised radar locks onto the threat and provides the ultra-precise mid-course guidance required to steer interceptors.
Unlike standard systems, a single battery deploys four distinct missile variants to create an overlapping, multi-layered defensive shield. It can launch the heavy 40N6E missile to destroy high-value bombers 400 kilometres away, whilst deploying nimble 9M96E interceptors for low-flying cruise missiles.
During a massive aerial bombardment, the system executes highly coordinated counter-attacks to prevent the airspace from being overwhelmed. According to official specifications, a single S-400 battery can simultaneously lock onto 36 different targets and concurrently guide 72 missiles toward them.
The entire operational sequence, from initial radar detection to the interceptor leaving its vertical launch tube, takes a maximum of just 9 to 10 seconds. These advanced interceptors accelerate to speeds of up to Mach 14, physically destroying targets with fragmentation warheads.
Procuring a complete S-400 battery for export, along with its massive reserve of interceptor missiles, costs between USD 1 billion and USD 1.25 billion. By integrating these radars and missiles, the mobile system effectively denies enemy air forces any operational freedom over vast strategic regions.