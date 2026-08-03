/New OTT releases this week (August 3-9, 2026): Main Vaapas Aaunga, Uyir, Operation Safed Sagar- 6 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this week bring a fresh mix of movies and web series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more, making your weekend watchlist more exciting.
From edge-of-the-seat thrillers to feel-good dramas and big projects making their way to streaming platforms, this week's OTT releases bring a binge-worthy mix of titles that deserve a spot on your watchlist. Check the list below.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: August 4, 2026
The Malayalam investigative thriller is based on true events. It follows Ajeeb Rahman (Roshan Mathew), a sub-inspector who confronts his childhood trauma while investigating a mysterious murder.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Release Date: August 5, 2026
The show is returning for its fourth season. The 10-episode season follows Ted, who is set to return to Richmond to coach a second-division women's football team.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 6, 2026
Much-acclaimed teen romantic drama is returning with its third season. This follows a messy teen love triangle in rural Colorado as Jackie deals with her feelings for two brothers, Cole and Alex, after a major family health scare.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 7, 2026
This is a patriotic military drama that traces the true story of the Indian Air Force during the 1999 Kargil War. It features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and many more.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 7, 2026
One of Imtiaz Ali’s most acclaimed films is coming to OTT after its theatrical release on June 12. It follows Ishar Singh, a 95-year-old man nearing the end of his life. He gets stuck in memories of his first love and his old hometown, prompting his grandson Nirvair to retrace his past.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: August 5, 2026
This follows a 17-year-old, Annie, who is raised in New York City by her dad and twin brother. In time, she inherits a remote Canadian island called Sterling Point and uncovers deep family secrets.