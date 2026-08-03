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New OTT releases this week (August 3-9, 2026): Main Vaapas Aaunga, Uyir, Operation Safed Sagar- 6 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 08:39 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 08:39 IST

OTT releases this week bring a fresh mix of movies and web series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more, making your weekend watchlist more exciting. 

New OTT releases this week (August 3-9, 2026)
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New OTT releases this week (August 3-9, 2026)

From edge-of-the-seat thrillers to feel-good dramas and big projects making their way to streaming platforms, this week's OTT releases bring a binge-worthy mix of titles that deserve a spot on your watchlist. Check the list below.

Uyir
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Uyir

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: August 4, 2026

The Malayalam investigative thriller is based on true events. It follows Ajeeb Rahman (Roshan Mathew), a sub-inspector who confronts his childhood trauma while investigating a mysterious murder.

Ted Lasso Season 4
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Ted Lasso Season 4

Where to watch: Apple TV
Release Date: August 5, 2026

The show is returning for its fourth season. The 10-episode season follows Ted, who is set to return to Richmond to coach a second-division women's football team.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3
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My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 6, 2026

Much-acclaimed teen romantic drama is returning with its third season. This follows a messy teen love triangle in rural Colorado as Jackie deals with her feelings for two brothers, Cole and Alex, after a major family health scare.

Operation Safed Sagar
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Operation Safed Sagar

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 7, 2026

This is a patriotic military drama that traces the true story of the Indian Air Force during the 1999 Kargil War. It features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and many more.

Main Vaapas Aaunga
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Main Vaapas Aaunga

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 7, 2026

One of Imtiaz Ali’s most acclaimed films is coming to OTT after its theatrical release on June 12. It follows Ishar Singh, a 95-year-old man nearing the end of his life. He gets stuck in memories of his first love and his old hometown, prompting his grandson Nirvair to retrace his past.

Sterling Point
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Sterling Point

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: August 5, 2026

This follows a 17-year-old, Annie, who is raised in New York City by her dad and twin brother. In time, she inherits a remote Canadian island called Sterling Point and uncovers deep family secrets.

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