/Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC Test rankings 2026 - check who sits at the top

From Pat Cummins to Jasprit Bumrah, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC Test rankings 2026. This list also includes Matt Henry, Mitchell Starc and Marco Jansen
Indian speedster, Jasprit Bumrah, tops the chart of latest ICC Test bowling rankings with 870 points. In 52 Tests, Bumrah has picked up 234 wickets at a bowling average of 19.79. His tally also includes 16 five-wicket hauls.
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry occupies the second spot in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings with 861 points. Renowned for his exceptional seam position, Henry has claimed 152 wickets in 35 Tests at an impressive average of 26.04, including eight five-wicket hauls.
Australian speedster Mitchell Starc is ranked third in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings with 838 points. In his Test career, Starc has played 105 matches and has picked up 433 wickets at an average of 26.51 and an economy rate of 3.44.
Australia’s Pat Cummins sits fourth in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings with 832 points. The pace spearhead has picked up 315 wickets from 72 Tests at an impressive average of 22.05.
South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen occupies the fifth spot in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings with 825 points. In 21 Tests, Jansen has picked up 89 wickets at an economy rate of 3.30, including four five-wicket hauls.