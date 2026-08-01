/August 2025 movie release calendar: Toxic, Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 and all big-ticket films hitting theatres

Release Date: August 28

Shraddha Kapoor has impressed viewers with her transformation as legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. After the first look and title were revealed, the film courted controversy. However, the title has now received clearance and it will release in August. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha will tell the story of Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated Lavani and Tamasha artists. She was honored by the President of India in 1957 and 1990 for her contribution to Indian folk theatre.

