/August 2025 movie release calendar: Toxic, Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 and all big-ticket films hitting theatres

August 2025 is stacked with big-ticket releases across genres. The month begins with Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story on Aug 7, starring Rajkummar Rao as the prosecutor behind the 26/11 trials, followed by Batwara 1947, Toxic and more.
August 2025 is packed with big-ticket releases across Bollywood, Hollywood. From courtroom dramas and patriotic epics to thrillers, the month has something for every kind of movie-goer. Rajkummar Rao steps into the shoes of a real-life prosecutor, Sunny Deol returns with an Independence Day drama, Emraan Hashmi revives Awarapan, and Shraddha Kapoor transforms into a Lavani legend.
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Release date: August 26
After a long wait, Yash and Geetu Mohandas’s action drama is finally arriving. The film will feature Yash in one of his most rowdy avatars as Raya. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, and will also be dubbed in multiple languages.
Release date: August 21.
For horror-franchise lovers, this new chapter of Insidious revolves around Gemma, a young mother who shifts to a new house. She soon discovers she can travel between the ghost world and the present time, but one time, the spirits follow her.
Release date: August 14
The thriller stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as a married couple with teenage kids, fighting to protect their family from dinosaurs that have invaded their neighbourhood of Oak Street. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell.
Release Date: August 28
Shraddha Kapoor has impressed viewers with her transformation as legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. After the first look and title were revealed, the film courted controversy. However, the title has now received clearance and it will release in August. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha will tell the story of Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated Lavani and Tamasha artists. She was honored by the President of India in 1957 and 1990 for her contribution to Indian folk theatre.
Release Date: August 7
Rajkummar Rao is back with a biographical courtroom drama. This time, he’s bringing the story of senior prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to the big screen. The film will explore Nikam’s career, including the trials connected to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the case involving Ajmal Kasab.
Release date: August 8
Directed by Amit Rai, the film revolves around a child and a dog and their sweet bond. The movie stars Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, and canine stars Oscar and Bruno, along with over 250 dogs.
Release date: August 14
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the much-anticipated sequel brings Emraan Hashmi back to play the lead role of Shivam. Joining him in a lead role is Disha Patani. The original Awarapan was released in 2007 and was directed by Mohit Suri, featuring Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles.
Release date: August 14
This Independence Day, Sunny Deol is set to return to the big screen with another patriotic drama, Batwara 1947. Apart from Sunny, the movie also stars Shabana Azmi, and Preity G Zinta. Showcasing the enduring strength of the human spirit, the trailer opens with Sunny celebrating India’s independence from British rule in 1947. But soon, he learns about the Partition of India and Pakistan, when millions of Muslims left to start everything anew in the neighbouring country.