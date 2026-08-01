/Meet the next gen of South Cinema: From Rajinikanth's grandson to CM Vijay's son, star kids ready for debut

From Mohanlal’s daughter to Dhanush’s son and CM Vijay's son, the South Cinema is going to witness a debut of star kids, who are set to step into world of glitz this year or next. Scroll to meet the next gen of South Cinema.
Let's focus on the South. Star kids are something Bollywood and Tinseltown have always been known for. But the focus is shifting. This year, a lot of children of South Indian stars are set to enter the world of cinema, either as actors or directors. And they have chosen to follow the industry where their families have ruled hearts. Scroll to meet the next generation of South Cinema.
Avantika Sundar, daughter of actress Kushboo Sundar and director Sundar C, is set to step into acting. She will make her acting debut with the Malayalam film Aarambham, directed by Sujesh Annie Eapen. She will also make her Tamil debut with Attacker.
Son of the late actor-producer Ramesh Babu and nephew of Superstar Mahesh Babu, Jaya Krishna will make his acting debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film is a love story, and will see Jaya playing the role of Srinu.
Grandson of legendary actor Rajinikanth, and son of superstar Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Yatra has mostly stayed out of the limelight. But he will soon enter the world of acting with a film reportedly to be produced by his father, Dhanush. The movie is in early stages.
Daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Vismaya is ready to step into acting. She is set to make her acting debut with Jude Anthany Joseph’s Thudakkam. Apart from being a budding actress, she’s also a poet, author, martial arts enthusiast, and artist.
Son of renowned director S. Shankar, who has made several superhit films, Arjith will step into the world of cinema. He will make his debut with Lover Boy, a romantic action drama currently under production. Krithi Shetty will play the female lead.
Social media influencer Hansika Krishna is the daughter of Malayalam actor Krishna Kumar. With a following of 1.5 million on Instagram, she’s an ardent social media user. She will make her acting debut with the Malayalam film Bachelor Party D'eux, directed by Amal Neerad. The movie is scheduled to release on Oct 15.
Son of Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay, Sanjay has already stepped into films, not as an actor, but as a director. He now wishes to direct his father, who has left acting for his political career, in a Hollywood film. For now, he is set to make his directorial debut with the Sundeep Kishan-starrer Sigma, which was set to release on July 31. But for now, it has been pushed. No new release date has been announced.