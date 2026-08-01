/Meet the next gen of South Cinema: From Rajinikanth's grandson to CM Vijay's son, star kids ready for debut

Son of Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay, Sanjay has already stepped into films, not as an actor, but as a director. He now wishes to direct his father, who has left acting for his political career, in a Hollywood film. For now, he is set to make his directorial debut with the Sundeep Kishan-starrer Sigma, which was set to release on July 31. But for now, it has been pushed. No new release date has been announced.