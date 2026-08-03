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Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026 - check who sits at the top

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 19:54 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 19:54 IST

From Keshav Maharaj to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026. This list also includes Jofra Archer, Mitchell Santner and Abrar Ahmed 

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan tops the chart of latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 682 points. In 120 ODIs, Rashid has picked up 214 wickets at a bowling average of 19.92. His tally also includes six five-wicket hauls.

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed is ranked second in the latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 675 points. In 19 ODIs, Ahmed has picked up 35 wickets at an impressive bowling average of 21.51 and an economy rate of 4.32.

Jofra Archer (England)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jofra Archer (England)

England pacer Jofra Archer, known for his pace, is ranked third in the latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 649 points. In his ODI career, Archer has featured in 39 matches and picked up 70 wickets at an average of 25.07 and an economy rate of 5.07, including a five-wicket haul.

Keshav Maharaj (South Africa)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Keshav Maharaj (South Africa)

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj is ranked fourth in the latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 645 points. The left-arm spinner has taken 73 wickets in 56 ODIs at an average of 31.12 and an economy rate of 4.72.

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)

New Zealand’s mystery spinner Mitchell Santner occupies the fifth spot in the latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 644 points. In his ODI career, Santner has featured in 129 matches and picked up 139 wickets at an average of 35.03, including two five-wicket hauls.

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