/7 longest flights in the world - Singapore, Qantas, Qatar and others

The Qantas flight is set to start operations in October 2027, and when that happens, it will become the longest flight in the skies. Meanwhile, the journey from Melbourne to Toulouse currently holds the record, with an air time of 24 hours 25 minutes. Qantas will fly 238 passengers, mostly in premium seats - six in first class, 52 in business class, 40 in premium economy, and 140 in coach. An additional 5,300-gallon rear centre fuel tank is what makes the non-stop trip possible.