/7 longest flights in the world - Singapore, Qantas, Qatar and others

Qantas is launching its ultra-long-haul flight between Sydney and New York or London in 2027. The trial flight between Melbourne and Toulouse took 24 hours 25 minutes, setting a record. Here are other long-haul flights in the world.
A Qantas aircraft flew from Melbourne to Toulouse non-stop for 24 hours and 25 minutes, becoming the longest flight in the world. It took off on July 27 and landed in Toulouse on July 28, where the Airbus headquarters are. The A350-1000ULR has been specially developed for Qantas's Project Sunshine, under which it will operate ultra-long-haul flights between Sydney and New York or London. Several other flights undertake 18- 19-hour non-stop trips, showing the advancements in aviation technology.
The Qantas flight is set to start operations in October 2027, and when that happens, it will become the longest flight in the skies. Meanwhile, the journey from Melbourne to Toulouse currently holds the record, with an air time of 24 hours 25 minutes. Qantas will fly 238 passengers, mostly in premium seats - six in first class, 52 in business class, 40 in premium economy, and 140 in coach. An additional 5,300-gallon rear centre fuel tank is what makes the non-stop trip possible.
Since its launch in 2021, the flight covers a distance of 15,356 kilometres between the two points. When flying from New York to Singapore, passengers get to see the Atlantic Ocean, parts of Europe, and India during the nearly 19-hour trip. The aircraft used is an Airbus A350-900 and carries 161 passengers every day.
Also operated by Singapore Airlines, the flight time is between 17 hours and 50 minutes and 18 hours and 30 minutes. The same plane, Airbus A350-900, is used for this flight as well.
Air New Zealand made it easier for Americans wishing to visit the remote island nation when it launched nonstop trips between JFK Airport and Auckland in 2022. The 14,230-kilometre trip takes about 17 hours and 30 minutes. When coming to the US, it takes about 16 hours.
The 14,500-kilometre journey was initially marked by multiple fuelling stops. But in 2018, Qantas started offering a non-stop flight from Perth to London’s Heathrow airport. It takes a little more than 17 hours when flying to London, and just less than 17 hours towards Australia. The aircraft used is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which can carry around 236 passengers.
In 2024, Qantas introduced the first nonstop flight between Paris and Perth. The Boeing 787-9 takes about 17 hours and 20 minutes to cover the 14,287-kilometre trip.
The non-stop flight between Doha, Qatar and Auckland, New Zealand, was launched in 2018. It takes the Airbus A350-1000 17 hours and 15 minutes to cover the distance between the two points. COVID-era travel restrictions led to the route being scrapped before resuming in 2024.