/Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC T20I rankings 2026 - check who sits at the top

From Adam Zampa to Abrar Ahmed, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC T20I bowling rankings 2026. This list also includes Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis
Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan tops the chart of latest ICC T20I bowling rankings with 753 points. In 115 T20Is, the 27-year-old has taken 193 wickets at a bowling average of 13.73. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and nine four-wicket hauls.
In the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings, Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed is placed at the second position with 736 points.
In T20Is, Abrar has played 38 matches and has taken 52 wickets at a bowling average of 17.36. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.
England's mystery spinner Adil Rashid is placed third on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 710 points. In his T20I career, Rashid has played 150 matches and has taken 169 wickets at a bowling average of 23.28.
Australian spinner Adam Zampa is ranked fourth in the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings with 700 points. The 34-year-old has picked up 153 wickets in 118 T20Is at an impressive average of 20.34 and an economy rate of 7.35.
Australian pacer Nathan Ellis is ranked fifth in the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings with 675 points. In his T20I career, Ellis has picked up 58 wickets in 39 matches at an economy rate of 7.67, including two four-wicket hauls.