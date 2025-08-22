LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet 5 batters fastest to 7000 runs in T20s, two Indians on the list

Meet 5 batters fastest to 7000 runs in T20s - two Indians on the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 22, 2025, 15:24 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 15:24 IST

From Chris Gayle to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five players fastest to 7000 runs in T20s. This list also includes Babar Azam, KL Rahul and Mohammed Rizwan.

Babar Azam - 196 matches (187 innings)
1 / 5
(Photograph: PCB)

Babar Azam - 196 matches (187 innings)

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam is the quickest batter to reach 7000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved this milestone in 196 matches and 187 innings.

Chris Gayle - 196 matches (192 innings)
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Chris Gayle - 196 matches (192 innings)

Former West Indies batting great Chris Gayle is ranked second for fastest to 7000 runs in T20s, having reached this feat in 196 matches and 192 innings.

He achieved this milestone during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015.

KL Rahul - 210 matches (197 innings)
3 / 5
(Photograph: PTI)

KL Rahul - 210 matches (197 innings)

KL Rahul is one of the most experienced batters in the current Indian squad and reached his 7000-run mark in T20 cricket in 210 matches and 197 innings. He is the fastest Indian to achieve this milestone.

KL Rahul also holds the record for the fastest Indian to reach 8000 runs in T20s.

Mohammed Rizwan - 241 matches (211 innings)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammed Rizwan - 241 matches (211 innings)

Pakistani keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan features fourth on this list. He took 241 matches and 211 innings to reach his 7000-run mark in T20s.

He achieved this milestone during a T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dunedin in 2024.

Virat Kohli - 225 matches (212 innings)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 225 matches (212 innings)

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is the fifth-quickest to reach 7000 runs in T20 cricket, unlocking this milestone in 225 matches and 212 innings.

Kohli needs 457 more runs to join the elite club of batters with 14000-plus runs in T20s. So far, only West Indies' Chris Gayle has managed to go pass 14000-run mark in this format.

Trending Photo

Meet 5 batters fastest to 7000 runs in T20s - two Indians on the list
5

Meet 5 batters fastest to 7000 runs in T20s - two Indians on the list

'Beyond Logic': 7 mysterious places on Earth that science still can’t explain!
7

'Beyond Logic': 7 mysterious places on Earth that science still can’t explain!

Will AI start controlling what we see while sleeping?
7

Will AI start controlling what we see while sleeping?

Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 70: Movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and more
7

Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 70: Movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and more

The Brooklyn Bridge UFO abduction: Was Linda Napolitano taken by aliens in 1989?
7

The Brooklyn Bridge UFO abduction: Was Linda Napolitano taken by aliens in 1989?