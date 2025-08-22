Meet 5 batters fastest to 7000 runs in T20s - two Indians on the list

From Chris Gayle to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five players fastest to 7000 runs in T20s. This list also includes Babar Azam, KL Rahul and Mohammed Rizwan.
Pakistan star batter Babar Azam is the quickest batter to reach 7000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved this milestone in 196 matches and 187 innings.
Former West Indies batting great Chris Gayle is ranked second for fastest to 7000 runs in T20s, having reached this feat in 196 matches and 192 innings.
He achieved this milestone during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015.
KL Rahul is one of the most experienced batters in the current Indian squad and reached his 7000-run mark in T20 cricket in 210 matches and 197 innings. He is the fastest Indian to achieve this milestone.
KL Rahul also holds the record for the fastest Indian to reach 8000 runs in T20s.
Pakistani keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan features fourth on this list. He took 241 matches and 211 innings to reach his 7000-run mark in T20s.
He achieved this milestone during a T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dunedin in 2024.
Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is the fifth-quickest to reach 7000 runs in T20 cricket, unlocking this milestone in 225 matches and 212 innings.
Kohli needs 457 more runs to join the elite club of batters with 14000-plus runs in T20s. So far, only West Indies' Chris Gayle has managed to go pass 14000-run mark in this format.