/My Lovely Boxer to Once Again: Must-watch k-dramas of Lee Sang Yeob

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Lee Sang Yeob studied theatre and film at Hanyang University. He made his official acting debut in the 2007 TV series A Happy Woman. Lee Sang Yeob comes from a notable background as the grandson of the former chairman of Dong Jaekang, Kim Jong Jin. He gained recognition for villanious and complex supporting turns such as in the thriller While You Were Sleeping in 2017. Let's take a look at a few of his featured shows you can binge watch. He recently featured in the show Dream to You.