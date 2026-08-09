/My Lovely Boxer to Once Again: Must-watch k-dramas of Lee Sang Yeob

From Dream to You to While You Were Sleeping, Lee Sang Yeob has been part of shows of several genres. Here are a few of the k-dramas he has been part of.
Born in Seoul, South Korea, Lee Sang Yeob studied theatre and film at Hanyang University. He made his official acting debut in the 2007 TV series A Happy Woman. Lee Sang Yeob comes from a notable background as the grandson of the former chairman of Dong Jaekang, Kim Jong Jin. He gained recognition for villanious and complex supporting turns such as in the thriller While You Were Sleeping in 2017. Let's take a look at a few of his featured shows you can binge watch. He recently featured in the show Dream to You.
It tells the story of Son Ji Eun, a housewife trapped in a mundane life, who meets her elegant neighbour, Choi Su Ah, who hides an affair behind her perfect appearance. However, Ji Eun cannot understand why she would risk her ideal life; everything shifts when Ji Eun meets Yun Jeong U.
The South Korean show tells the story of a reporter, a prosecutor, and a police officer who can see future accidents and crimes in their dreams. They work together to stop these bad events from happening and catch a corrupt lawyer. The cast includes Lee Jong Suk and Bae Suzy as the main lead.
The sports series follows the story of Lee Kwon-sook, an undefeated boxing prodigy who vanished at age 17, and Kim Tae-young, a cold-blooded sports agent who tracks her down to pull off a high-stakes rescue mission for his debt-ridden friend. It stars Kim So Hye, Ha Seung Lee, Chae Won Bin and Hyeong Mook Kim and Kim Jin Woo.
The 16-episode series follows Lee La El as she spends 13 years meticulously plotting revenge against the ultra-wealthy corporate elites who murdered her family and stole her assets. It stars Park Byun Eun. Yoo Un, Cha Ji Hyuk and Lee Sang Yeob, among others.
The South Korean TV series tells the story of an elderly couple who is happily married with four children. However, the lives of their children go through various ups and downs that affect the parents. The show stars Lee Cho Hee, Lee Min Jung, Oh Yoon Ah and Cha Hwa Yeon.
The ongoing show tells the story of Woo Soo-bin, a successful film director, and Joo Yi-jae, a struggling reporter who gave up her early filmmaking ambitions, as they reunite 15 years after being high school sweethearts. The series stars Hwang In Youp, Lee Hye Ri, Lee Yul Eum, Baek Sung Chul, and Lee Ah Joon, among others.