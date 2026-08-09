How fast is an S-400 missile?

The S-400 Triumf deploys layered interceptors to neutralise threats at extreme speeds. While the medium-range 48N6DM flies at 9,000 km/h, the 400-km range 40N6E missile hits Mach 14, or 17,000 km/h, to destroy hypersonic ballistic targets.
The Russian S-400 Triumf is designed to intercept some of the fastest airborne threats in the world, including ballistic missiles and stealth fighters. To accomplish this, the USD 1.25 billion air defence system deploys a layered arsenal of interceptors operating at extreme supersonic and hypersonic velocities.
The crown jewel of the system is the 40N6E ultra-long-range interceptor, which can strike heavy bomber targets up to 400 kilometres away. This massive missile accelerates to a staggering top speed of 4.8 kilometres per second, translating to roughly 17,000 kilometres per hour or Mach 14.
Travelling at Mach 14, the 40N6E easily generates the kinetic energy required to chase down and destroy extremely fast-moving targets. Official specifications indicate these blistering velocities allow the system to intercept incoming ballistic missiles that are themselves flying at hypersonic speeds.
For targets at intermediate distances of up to 250 kilometres, the S-400 relies on the heavily upgraded 48N6DM and 48N6E3 missile variants. These interceptors reach an operational speed of 2.5 kilometres per second, or approximately 9,000 kilometres per hour, to swiftly destroy cruise missiles and fighter jets.
When threats breach the inner defensive perimeter, the system fires the agile 9M96E2 missile, which features a maximum range of 120 kilometres. Operating at roughly 3,600 kilometres per hour, this lighter weapon uses active radar homing and extreme manoeuvrability to intercept low-flying drones and precision-guided munitions.
However, raw missile speed is only effective if the launch platform can react instantly to an incoming threat. The S-400's digital command post processes radar telemetry so rapidly that an interceptor leaves its vertical launch tube in under 10 seconds of initial target detection.
By combining Mach 14 interceptors with massive 600-kilometre panoramic radars, the S-400 creates a highly lethal anti-access airspace bubble. These extreme missile velocities drastically reduce the available response time, making it exceptionally difficult for enemy aircraft to deploy countermeasures or execute successful evasive manoeuvres.