/National Handloom Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Actresses who celebrated India's textile heritage as brides

As India celebrates National Handloom Day 2026 on August 7, it is an opportunity to honour the country's rich weaving traditions and the skilled artisans who have preserved these crafts for generations. Observed every year to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, National Handloom Day recognises the cultural, economic and artistic significance of India's handloom sector while encouraging the use of indigenous textiles.

In recent years, several Indian actresses have embraced handcrafted sarees for their weddings, choosing timeless weaves over fleeting trends. From Banarasi and Kanjeevaram silks to Chanderi handlooms and treasured heirloom drapes, these brides have showcased how India's textile heritage continues to define elegance, craftsmanship and tradition. Their bridal choices not only celebrated personal milestones but also paid tribute to the artisans whose skill keeps these centuries-old weaving traditions alive.