/National Handloom Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Actresses who celebrated India's textile heritage as brides

On National Handloom Day 2026, celebrating brides from the Indian film industry who chose traditional, timeless and heirloom handloom sarees for their wedding day.
As India celebrates National Handloom Day 2026 on August 7, it is an opportunity to honour the country's rich weaving traditions and the skilled artisans who have preserved these crafts for generations. Observed every year to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, National Handloom Day recognises the cultural, economic and artistic significance of India's handloom sector while encouraging the use of indigenous textiles.
In recent years, several Indian actresses have embraced handcrafted sarees for their weddings, choosing timeless weaves over fleeting trends. From Banarasi and Kanjeevaram silks to Chanderi handlooms and treasured heirloom drapes, these brides have showcased how India's textile heritage continues to define elegance, craftsmanship and tradition. Their bridal choices not only celebrated personal milestones but also paid tribute to the artisans whose skill keeps these centuries-old weaving traditions alive.
When Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025, she chose a custom handwoven flaming red Banarasi saree that became an instant talking point. Crafted in pure Katan satin silk by a single master artisan, the saree featured delicate powder-zari buttis, a finely woven Nishi border in intricate cutwork and subtle beige-gold zardozi embroidery. Her bespoke blouse was adorned with a Jamdani-inspired Tree of Life motif, symbolising protection and new beginnings. Instead of relying on excessive embellishment, Samantha's bridal ensemble celebrated the beauty of handwoven Banarasi craftsmanship and the timeless appeal of Indian textiles.
Kritika Kamra's bridal look was a heartfelt tribute to Chanderi and the artisans behind one of India's most celebrated weaving traditions. She wore a bespoke handwoven Chanderi saree from her family's textile label, Cinnabar, woven with real zari by artisans in Madhya Pradesh. Designed as an heirloom piece, the saree reflected slow fashion, authenticity and generations of craftsmanship. Instead of overwhelming embellishment, the elegance came from the richness of the weave itself, making it a powerful celebration of India's textile heritage.
Sobhita Dhulipala embraced the grandeur of South Indian weaving traditions for her wedding, choosing exquisite handwoven Kanjeevaram silk sarees that reflected timeless elegance. Rich gold zari borders, temple-inspired motifs and luxurious silk came together to showcase the artistry that has defined Kanjeevaram weaving for centuries. Every drape honoured Telugu traditions while highlighting the unmatched craftsmanship of India's master weavers.
Sonakshi Sinha chose a vintage ivory handwoven saree for her intimate wedding, beautifully blending heritage with modern simplicity. The saree featured intricate gold embroidery and delicate woven detailing, allowing its craftsmanship to take centre stage. Rather than following contemporary bridal trends, Sonakshi embraced a timeless textile that carried both elegance and sentiment, proving that vintage Indian weaves never go out of style. For her reception, Sonakshi chose a fiery red Benarasi saree with gold motifs all over. Her look was regal, timeless and absolutely stunning.
Alia Bhatt redefined modern bridal dressing in a soft ivory organza saree that celebrated understated craftsmanship. The delicately embroidered saree featured fine tilla work, floral motifs and a scalloped border that highlighted the artistry of Indian karigars. Lightweight yet luxurious, her bridal ensemble demonstrated that intricate handwork and elegant textiles can create a statement without relying on elaborate embellishments.
Yami Gautam's wedding became a beautiful example of sustainability and sentiment. She chose to wear her mother's traditional red silk saree, turning an heirloom into her bridal outfit. The handwoven silk, with its classic woven motifs and traditional border, celebrated the enduring beauty of Indian textiles passed down through generations. Her choice highlighted the emotional value of heirloom weaves and reinforced that the finest bridal attire is often already part of a family's legacy.
For her intimate wedding celebrations, Aditi Rao Hydari chose a traditional handwoven silk saree that reflected her signature understated elegance. The rich weave, paired with heritage jewellery and minimal styling, celebrated the beauty of Indian craftsmanship rather than extravagance. Her bridal look demonstrated how the texture, drape and artistry of handwoven silk can create a timeless statement that transcends trends.
Although Rashmika Mandanna has not married publicly, she has consistently championed Indian handlooms through her wardrobe. Whether attending festivals, film promotions or cultural events, she is often seen in traditional silk sarees featuring classic temple borders, woven zari work and heritage craftsmanship. Her affinity for Indian textiles has made her one of the strongest contemporary ambassadors of handwoven sarees, and she continues to inspire younger audiences to embrace traditional weaves.