/'Within 30 days': Trump top envoy Jared Kushner gives timeline for Hamas disarmament in Gaza

US President Donald Trump's envoy Jared Kushner said Monday (Aug 17) that efforts to disarm Hamas and move ahead with a Gaza peace plan could start showing progress within a month. His statement follows talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to Fox News in Tel Aviv, Kushner said the first steps could involve removing weapons from Hamas and dealing with the extensive tunnel network in Gaza. "We could be seeing progress... in as little as 30 days," Kushner said, adding that he hoped weapons could begin to be removed and tunnels filled in during that period.

The comments came after Kushner and Netanyahu agreed on a mechanism for overseeing Hamas's disarmament. According to an Israeli official, an American general would supervise the initial handover and decommissioning of weapons.

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US general to oversee Hamas disarmament

The agreement comes as the Trump administration tries to bridge differences between Israel and Hamas over the next phase of its Gaza plan.

An Israeli official said the two sides had agreed that there would be no Israeli redeployment or reconstruction in Gaza until Hamas is fully disarmed.

The first stage of demilitarisation would require Hamas to surrender its weapons for decommissioning under the supervision of an American general.

The roadmap accepted by Hamas on July 30 proposed that the International Stabilization Force oversee the weapons decommissioning. The emerging arrangement would put an American general at the centre of that process.

Kushner met Netanyahu in Jerusalem a day after holding direct talks with Hamas representatives in Egypt. Hamas has said it remains committed to the US-backed Gaza plan and wants Washington to put pressure on Netanyahu to move forward.

Netanyahu under pressure

The discussions come at a politically sensitive moment for Netanyahu, who faces elections on October 27 and has publicly pushed back against parts of the US plan.

Trump's administration is seeking to reassure Israel that any disarmament process will not compromise its security. An official involved in implementing the plan told AFP that every weapon collected would be fully decommissioned and that Israel would retain its right to defend itself if Hamas attempted to rearm or launch attacks.

The talks also come against a backdrop of continuing violence and hardline rhetoric inside Israel.