/3 males killed, four others injured in shooting after fight at strip club in Detroit

Three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting after an argument at an after-hours strip club in Michigan’s Detroit early Sunday, police said. The shooting took place around 7.21 am near Eaton Avenue and Prest Street on the city’s west side, with all seven victims believed to be in their 20s and 30s.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said officers responding to the shooting found three men who had been fatally shot. The four injured victims, two men and two women, were taken to area hospitals in private cars. Bettison said the shooting followed an altercation at the venue.

“A fight occurred, an altercation occurred, and as a result individuals decided to settle it with gun violence,” he said. Bettison said the location was known to the Detroit police department. Officers had received seven calls to the address this year, he said.

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“This address is not new to the Detroit police department,” he said.

The chief said police had leads in the case but did not provide further details about the investigation. He described the venue as an after-hours establishment operating as a strip club.

“This was an after-hours location,” he said of the shooting scene. “Imagine a strip club. … I’ll leave it at that.”

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield appealed to anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities. “We know that we need more people to speak up to bring justice to the situation,” she said at the news conference.

“It’s heartbreaking, and our community should not suffer from this type of violence.”

Authorities did not release any information about what led to the altercation and shooting. They also did not share any information or description about a possible suspect. The Detroit Police Department, however, assured the community that there is no threat to the public at this time.