/Gunmen kill 27 in two separate mass shootings in South Africa

At least 27 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa's two largest cities, police reported Sunday (Sep 27), marking the latest bloodshed to strike the crime-plagued nation. The first attack unfolded around 1930 GMT on Saturday (Sep 26) when eight gunmen carrying assault rifles stormed a bar west of Johannesburg, shooting 17 people dead and wounding 15 others. Police said the attackers first opened fire on customers drinking outside the venue before moving inside to continue the assault. The victims comprised 13 men and four women. Authorities said the motive remains unclear, adding that the gunmen set two vehicles ablaze before escaping.

In a second, unrelated shooting at an entertainment venue in a township near Cape Town early Sunday, gunmen killed 10 people and injured 11 more. Five victims died at the scene, while the remainder succumbed to their wounds en route to the hospital. Police confirmed no arrests have been made in connection with either incident.

In March, soldiers were deployed to crime hotspots in Johannesburg to bolster police operations, with President Cyril Ramaphosa calling crime one of the country's most pressing challenges. South Africa has a history of turning to its military during periods of crisis, from enforcing Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020 to responding to riots following former president Jacob Zuma's 2021 imprisonment to addressing truck-burning incidents in 2023 that threatened broader unrest. In 2019, approximately 1,300 troops were sent to support police in the gang-troubled Cape Flats region near Cape Town.

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