/Humanoid robots to virtual worlds! Korean sci-fi dramas to watch: Are You Human Too?, Memories of the Alhambra and more

The Silent Sea is a South Korean science fiction thriller series about a dangerous 24-hour mission to an abandoned moon base to retrieve a mysterious sample that could save a dying, water-starved Earth. The story is set in a grim near-future where Earth has suffered severe desertification, leaving natural water sources completely dried up. Drinking water is strictly rationed by the government based on social class, causing widespread desperation and social unrest. A specialised team of elite soldiers and scientists—led by Captain Han Yoon Jae and astrobiologist Dr Song Ji An—is sent to the abandoned Balhae Lunar Station on the moon. Upon arriving, they soon realise the deadly secret behind "lunar water" and face terrifying hazards that threaten the entire mission and their lives.