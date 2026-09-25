/‘Absolutely savage, sickening’: Zelensky slams Russia as daytime strikes kill 5 in Kyiv

US-designed Patriot systems remain the only air defence system reliably capable of countering Russia’s powerful ballistic missiles, experts say. Zelensky has repeatedly sought more systems and said Trump had agreed to licences for Ukraine to produce Patriot missiles. Even if approved, building production capacity could take more than a year. Ukraine has also reported shortages of Patriot interceptors since the US-Israel war with Iran disrupted supplies. Separately, a strike on a postal facility in southern Odesa killed another person.