/‘Absolutely savage, sickening’: Zelensky slams Russia as daytime strikes kill 5 in Kyiv

Russian strikes killed five people in Kyiv as daytime attacks intensify, with new jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles challenging Ukraine’s air defences and renewing calls for Patriot systems.
Russian strikes on Kyiv killed five people on Friday (Sep 25), according to local authorities, as the Ukrainian capital faced another wave of attacks. Explosions were heard across the city during the afternoon, sending some residents rushing for shelter while others continued walking despite the danger.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said four people were found dead following the latest explosions. The attack came after an earlier strike killed a 14-year-old boy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described it as “an absolutely savage and sickening strike, devoid of any military logic”.
According to AFP, residents were gathering around a multi-storey residential building that had been hit. Apartments on the ninth and 10th floors were left charred after the attack. For Kyiv residents, such scenes have become increasingly familiar as Russian strikes intensify.
Russia previously concentrated many attacks on Kyiv during the hours of darkness. But Ukrainian authorities and residents say Moscow is now increasingly launching strikes in broad daylight. Alisa Boyko, who lived in the damaged building, said Russian forces seek “to torment us” so that everyone is affected.
Moscow has increasingly deployed newly developed jet-powered drones against Kyiv. Ukrainian officials say the drones have managed to bypass some interception systems. Residents are now hoping Ukraine can develop effective countermeasures as the attacks create a new technological challenge for the country’s air defence network.
“This is a technological race and a technological war,” said Mykyta Sysoyev, who was smoking outside his damaged building. “Unfortunately, people will suffer while we're searching for solutions,” he added. Russia has also stepped up ballistic missile attacks, which Ukraine’s air force struggles to intercept.
US-designed Patriot systems remain the only air defence system reliably capable of countering Russia’s powerful ballistic missiles, experts say. Zelensky has repeatedly sought more systems and said Trump had agreed to licences for Ukraine to produce Patriot missiles. Even if approved, building production capacity could take more than a year. Ukraine has also reported shortages of Patriot interceptors since the US-Israel war with Iran disrupted supplies. Separately, a strike on a postal facility in southern Odesa killed another person.