/New Friday OTT releases (September 25, 2026): Don’t Be Shy, Hunkkaar: The Roar, Mango Pachcha- 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this Friday span comedy dramas and gripping thrillers, from Alia Bhatt-backed Don’t Be Shy to Hunkkaar: The Roar. Here’s a curated list of the upcoming movies and series arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5.
This Friday’s OTT lineup features everything for the viewers, from gripping films to comedy series, including Don’t Be Shy, Hunkkaar: The Roar, and Bakaiti Season 2, arriving on major streaming platforms. Take a look at the upcoming movies and series.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Backed by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, the film follows Shyamili Das (Aarushi Bajaj), a 20-year-old college girl and self-styled mean girl who believes her life is completely planned out.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The film stars debutant Sanchith Sanjeev as Prashanth, nicknamed Pachcha, who runs a quiet CD and DVD rental shop in Mysuru and lives with his mother, younger brother, and girlfriend Sooji (Kaajal Kunder). His life is turned upside down after his father dies.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The crime-courtroom thriller centres on 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, played by Aneet Padda, who accuses a revered and powerful spiritual cult leader known as Baapji, played by Raghubir Yadav, of sexual assault.
Where to watch: Netflix
The psychological true-crime film opens in 1958, when 16-year-old Ted Kaczynski enters Harvard University. There, he becomes the subject of intense, controversial psychological experiments led by Professor Henry Murray.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The second season brings both branches of the Kataria family under one roof, reigniting financial struggles, old arguments, and the familiar chaos of a crowded household.
Where to watch: Netflix
Set in the spring of 1959, this Spanish limited mystery series follows 13 people stranded at a small, isolated hotel on an island near Mallorca, Spain, after a fierce storm cuts them off from the outside world. No one can leave, and no new guests can arrive.