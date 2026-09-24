/Trump welcomes Xi Jinping in rare airport gesture: Photos from Chinese President's arrival in US

Xi Jinping's arrival has delivered powerful images of ceremony, diplomacy and personal engagement, but the difficult negotiations begin after the cameras move away. Trump and Xi face unresolved disagreements over tariffs, technology, rare earths, Taiwan and the wider geopolitical fallout from the Iran conflict. Their meeting comes as Washington and Beijing attempt to prevent renewed economic escalation while competing for influence and technological leadership. The elaborate state visit therefore carries two messages at once: the importance both sides place on maintaining direct engagement, and the depth of the disagreements they still need to manage.