/Yami Gautam, Alia Bhatt, Pratibha Ranta: 5 actresses who delivered unforgettable patriotic performances

Bollywood actresses such as Yami Gautam, Alia Bhatt, Pratibha Ranta, and others have delivered powerful patriotic performances that left a lasting impact. Take a look at the five memorable portrayals that celebrated courage, sacrifice, and love for the nation.
Patriotic roles are among the biggest, most interesting, and most challenging roles an actor can play on screen, bringing real emotion and grit to the character. Over the years, Indian cinema has seen many actresses take on patriotic roles and leave a lasting impact, making their performances truly unforgettable. Here's a look at a stellar list of some Bollywood female stars.
Yami Gautam plays a Kashmiri intelligence agent named Zooni Haksar. She is secretly recruited by PMO official Rajeshwari Swaminathan, played by Priyamani, to tackle terrorism and the conflict economy in Jammu and Kashmir. For her esteemed performance, the actress has received a National Award for Best Actress in a leading role.
Pratibha Ranta gave a powerful performance in Prime Video’s recently released series The Revolutionaries, playing Pratibha Lahiri, a courageous Indian freedom fighter and the wife of revolutionary leader Sachindranath Sanyal. She brought emotional depth, strength, and conviction to the character, making her journey feel real and resonating strongly with audiences.
Alia Bhatt played the undercover Indian spy Sehmat Khan in Raazi, portraying her operations during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. She beautifully captured the challenges of working undercover while hiding her identity, delivering a powerful and unforgettable performance filled with emotion and courage.
Sara Ali Khan played the patriotic role of Usha Mehta in Ae Watan Mere Watan, portraying the freedom fighter who secretly ran an underground radio station during India’s freedom struggle. She brought
Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role of Gunjan Saxena, the real-life Indian Air Force (IAF) officer who became one of India's first female pilots to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War.