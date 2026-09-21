LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /New OTT releases this week (September 21-27, 2026): Shaque: Trust No One, Hunkkaar, Don’t Be Shy- 5 new titles coming to Netflix, Prime Video and more

New OTT releases this week (September 21-27, 2026): Shaque: Trust No One, Hunkkaar, Don’t Be Shy- 5 new titles coming to Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 07:12 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 07:12 IST

The latest OTT releases are set to keep viewers entertained with a mix of highly anticipated movies and new series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more. Check out the complete list of new titles arriving this week.

New OTT releases this week (September 21-27, 2026)
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

New OTT releases this week (September 21-27, 2026)

OTT releases this week offer an exciting mix of movies and series, including crime thrillers, gripping dramas, comedy, and reality shows. From Shaque: Trust No One and Hunkkaar to Don’t Be Shy, here’s what you can watch on OTT platforms in the week ahead.

Shaque: Trust No One
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Shaque: Trust No One

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 24, 2026

This is a crime thriller drama directed by Rensil D'Silva. The plot follows a mother who has spent nine relentless years searching for her missing child. Led by Parineeti Chopra, the ensemble cast includes Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas, and Dhruv Chowdhary.

Hunkkaar – The Roar
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Hunkkaar – The Roar

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: September 25, 2026

The crime-courtroom thriller centres on 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, played by Aneet Padda, who accuses a revered and powerful spiritual cult leader known as Baapji, played by Raghubir Yadav, of sexual assault.

Agadha
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Agadha

Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: September 25, 2026

The movie follows Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted woman. She must enter a forbidden cave to fight a terrifying dark entity named Agadha in order to protect and save her family from impending doom.

Don't Be Shy
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Don't Be Shy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 25, 2026

Backed by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, the film follows Shyamili Das (Aarushi Bajaj), a 20-year-old college girl and self-styled mean girl who believes her life is completely planned out.

Rise And Fall Season 2
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Rise And Fall Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 26, 2026

Hosted by cricket legend Virender Sehwag, the show will feature 15 contestants who step into a high-stakes environment where positions shift constantly.

Trending Photo

Gulshan Grover turns 70: Ram Lakhan, Gangster, Hera Pheri- Must-watch movies of the actor on OTT platforms
6

Gulshan Grover turns 70: Ram Lakhan, Gangster, Hera Pheri- Must-watch movies of the actor on OTT platforms

New OTT releases this week (September 21-27, 2026): Shaque: Trust No One, Hunkkaar, Don’t Be Shy- 5 new titles coming to Netflix, Prime Video and more
6

New OTT releases this week (September 21-27, 2026): Shaque: Trust No One, Hunkkaar, Don’t Be Shy- 5 new titles coming to Netflix, Prime Video and more

Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Inside her net worth, best movies, luxurious lifestyle and love story with Saif Ali Khan
5

Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Inside her net worth, best movies, luxurious lifestyle and love story with Saif Ali Khan

What TSMC's 2nm technology means for Apple
7

What TSMC's 2nm technology means for Apple

Top 10 countries in mathematics: See the world’s best performers in 2026
9

Top 10 countries in mathematics: See the world’s best performers in 2026