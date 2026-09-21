/New OTT releases this week (September 21-27, 2026): Shaque: Trust No One, Hunkkaar, Don’t Be Shy- 5 new titles coming to Netflix, Prime Video and more

The latest OTT releases are set to keep viewers entertained with a mix of highly anticipated movies and new series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more. Check out the complete list of new titles arriving this week.
OTT releases this week offer an exciting mix of movies and series, including crime thrillers, gripping dramas, comedy, and reality shows. From Shaque: Trust No One and Hunkkaar to Don’t Be Shy, here’s what you can watch on OTT platforms in the week ahead.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 24, 2026
This is a crime thriller drama directed by Rensil D'Silva. The plot follows a mother who has spent nine relentless years searching for her missing child. Led by Parineeti Chopra, the ensemble cast includes Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas, and Dhruv Chowdhary.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: September 25, 2026
The crime-courtroom thriller centres on 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, played by Aneet Padda, who accuses a revered and powerful spiritual cult leader known as Baapji, played by Raghubir Yadav, of sexual assault.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: September 25, 2026
The movie follows Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted woman. She must enter a forbidden cave to fight a terrifying dark entity named Agadha in order to protect and save her family from impending doom.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 25, 2026
Backed by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, the film follows Shyamili Das (Aarushi Bajaj), a 20-year-old college girl and self-styled mean girl who believes her life is completely planned out.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 26, 2026
Hosted by cricket legend Virender Sehwag, the show will feature 15 contestants who step into a high-stakes environment where positions shift constantly.