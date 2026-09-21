/Gulshan Grover turns 70: Ram Lakhan, Gangster, Hera Pheri- Must-watch movies of the actor on OTT platforms

Gulshan Grover is one of Bollywood’s most prominent actors and is popularly known as Bollywood’s Bad Man. Over the years, he has carved out a unique place for himself and earned great respect through his memorable yet villainous roles in several films such as Ram Lakhan, Gangster, Hera Pheri, and many more. On his birthday, here are some of his must-see films that are available on OTT platforms.