/Gulshan Grover turns 70: Ram Lakhan, Gangster, Hera Pheri- Must-watch movies of the actor on OTT platforms

Gulshan Grover turns 70 on September 21. Gulshan Grover birthday special: From his iconic ‘Bad Man’ avatar to his hilarious role in Hera Pheri, revisit some of the actor’s most memorable performances and must-watch movies.
Gulshan Grover is one of Bollywood’s most prominent actors and is popularly known as Bollywood’s Bad Man. Over the years, he has carved out a unique place for himself and earned great respect through his memorable yet villainous roles in several films such as Ram Lakhan, Gangster, Hera Pheri, and many more. On his birthday, here are some of his must-see films that are available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In the epic action drama, Gulshan Grover won praise for his role as a feared local criminal named Kesariya Vilayati, also known as Badman. He was single-handedly captured by Lakhan, played by Anil Kapoor. The film also stars Jackie Shroff as Inspector Ram, who plays Lakhan's elder brother.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 2000 cult classic movie directed by Priyadarshan, Grover plays the main antagonist, a dangerous gangster and kidnapper named Kabira. He kidnaps Rinku, the granddaughter of a wealthy businessman named Devi Prasad. He intends to call Devi Prasad to demand a ransom of ₹10 lakhs.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The actor plays Bhati, a kind-hearted roadside tea stall owner in Rajasthan. He hires a young, poor boy named Chhotu at his dhaba, and after noticing his sharp mind and growing ambitions, Bhati eventually supports Chhotu's big dreams.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 1994 action-thriller film, Gulshan Grover plays the role of Tyson, one of the main crime bosses who dominates the city's illegal trade. He shares an intense, ongoing rivalry with another ruthless drug lord named Jibran, played by Raza Murad.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Grover plays the character named Khan, an underworld or crime-associated figure. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film revolves around Simran (Kangana Ranaut), an alcoholic woman living in Seoul, South Korea, who is caught in a turbulent love triangle between her notorious gangster ex-lover, Daya (Shiney Ahuja), and Akash (Emraan Hashmi), a kind singer who helps her make a fresh start in life.