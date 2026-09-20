/Top 10 countries in mathematics: See the world’s best performers in 2026

Despite its traumatic history, Japan is one of the most resilient nations in the world had recovered miraculously since the devastation of WW2. It continues to rank higher in almost all aspects: economy, polity and a high standard of living. Japan's pedagogy is unlike the high-stakes, exam-driven pedagogy of the Sino-centric model; it relies on a “relaxed” approach. It ranks fifth; there is a 21-point drop from Taiwan, though Japan is still over 60 points above the OECD average.