/How many F-35s does Britain, Japan and Israel have?

Japan ordered 147 F-35s, making it the largest foreign buyer. Israel recently doubled its planned fleet to 100 custom F-35I jets. Britain currently owns 47 F-35Bs, but its original order of 138 has stalled.
As fifth-generation stealth technology defines modern air combat, three major allied nations are rapidly expanding their arsenals. Britain, Japan, and Israel have all heavily invested in the F-35 Lightning II to secure regional airspace.
Japan currently holds the title of the largest international F-35 customer. Tokyo has officially ordered a staggering 147 jets, comprising 105 conventional F-35As and 42 vertical-landing F-35Bs for its aircraft carriers.
Unlike many buyers, Japan does not just import finished aircraft. It operates a Final Assembly and Check-Out facility in Nagoya, allowing the Japanese aerospace industry to physically construct its stealth fleet locally.
Israel has aggressively expanded its stealth capabilities to maintain dominance in the Middle East. Jerusalem recently announced a blockbuster decision to double its total F-35 fleet size from 50 to 100 planned aircraft.
Israel currently operates roughly 50 delivered jets, uniquely designated as the F-35I ‘Adir’. Israel is the only nation allowed to integrate its own domestic electronic warfare systems into the advanced fighter.
The United Kingdom relies exclusively on the vertical-landing F-35B variant to operate from its Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers. Britain currently owns 47 of these advanced fifth-generation jets.
While the UK originally committed to purchasing 138 stealth fighters, further orders have currently stalled. The Ministry of Defence hopes to take delivery of additional jets in the early 2030s to bolster its carrier strike groups.