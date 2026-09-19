/Ananya Panday to Sharvari: 5 actresses serving major princess vibes

Actresses such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Rukmini Vasanth have served several fashion moments that make us feel as though the favourite fairytale princesses have stepped out of their storybooks and into the real world. From dreamy gowns and romantic silhouettes to delicate embellishments, regal styling and just the right amount of sparkle, these actresses have delivered fashion moments that feel straight out of a fairytale.

If Cinderella, Snow White, Aurora, Jasmine and Belle were to be re-imagined for the modern world, these five actresses could easily be their fashion counterparts.

