/Ananya Panday to Sharvari: 5 actresses serving major princess vibes

Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, these actresses have delivered fashion moments that feel straight out of a fairy tale. Read on to know more.
Actresses such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Rukmini Vasanth have served several fashion moments that make us feel as though the favourite fairytale princesses have stepped out of their storybooks and into the real world. From dreamy gowns and romantic silhouettes to delicate embellishments, regal styling and just the right amount of sparkle, these actresses have delivered fashion moments that feel straight out of a fairytale.
If Cinderella, Snow White, Aurora, Jasmine and Belle were to be re-imagined for the modern world, these five actresses could easily be their fashion counterparts.
Janhvi Kapoor has a natural flair for romantic feminine fashion that makes her the ideal modern-day Cinderella. One of her princess moments came in an icy blue tulle gown with ruffled shoulders, a cinched waist and a cascading train. The silver heels and sleek ponytail finished off the ethereal look. The powder-blue palette, dramatic train and delicate silhouette make the comparison almost impossible to miss — this is Cinderella, reimagined for the red carpet.
Ananya Panday’s softer, more youthful take on princess dressing made for the perfect Snow White moment in her dreamy white gown. The floor-length silhouette, delicate detailing and dramatic trailing element give the look a distinctly storybook quality.
Rukmini Vasanth’s Toxic trailer launch look feels like it belongs in a fairytale of its own. Dressed in a dreamy shimmery midi gown, with soft curls and minimal diamond jewellery, the actress added an ethereal, delicate quality to the occasion. The subtle sparkle and soft styling have her reminiscent of Princess Aurora, romantic, graceful and almost dreamlike.
Sharvari’s style is a beautiful mix of glamour and a modern edge, making her a perfect fit for Princess Jasmine. Her slick styling and confidence in more statement-led looks channel the adventurous regal spirit of the Princess of Aladdin. Rather than traditional princess dressing, Sharvari’s version of Jasmine would be distinctly modern — polished, confident and fashion-forward.
Suhana Khan’s more elegant, feminine fashion moments lend themselves beautifully to a Belle-inspired interpretation. Her style is chic, her silhouettes are fluid, her glamour is quiet, adding a sophistication to her looks without making them feel too decorative. Like Belle, the appeal lies in a combination of elegance and individuality.