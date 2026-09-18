/Nithari Killings: Sector 36 to Truth, Lies & Murder, films and documentaries based on the case

Sector 36 to Nithari: Truth, Lies & Murder: Here are the movies, shows and documentaries inspired by the Nithari killings. The Nithari killings came to light in 2006, when skeletal remains were discovered in a drain behind businessman Moninder Singh Pandher's house in Nithari.
The Nithari killings remain one of the most disturbing criminal cases in India's recent history, and the case has continued to draw attention nearly two decades after it first came to light. The 2006 Noida killings have since been revisited through films, crime shows and documentaries, each looking at different aspects of the investigation, the victims and the accused. With fresh attention on the case following the latest development involving Surendra Koli, here is a look at the movies, shows and documentaries based on or inspired by the Nithari killings.
The Hindi crime thriller Sector 36 is loosely based on the 2006 Noida serial murders, commonly known as Nithari killings. Helmed by Aditya Nimbalkar, the film stars Vikrant Massey as the killer, Prem Singh and Deepak Dobriyal as Inspector Ram Charan Pandey. The film showcased the abduction and murder of children from a local slum, police apathy and systemic corruption.
Available to watch: Netflix
NCR Nithari Crime Report is a 6-episode crime thriller TV series which follows the story of Inspector Vikram as he investigates the harrowing disappearance of a young woman named Payal and probes the dark secrets surrounding Bungalow No H5. The bungalow owner (Mahender) and his domestic servant (Jaggi) initially deny involvement, but the investigation uncovers horrific allegations against Jaggi involving the rape and murder of multiple children and young women. The drama is a fictionalised true-crime adaptation inspired by the infamous 2006 Noida series murders that took place in Nithari, Uttar Pradesh.
Available to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Nithari: Truth, Lies & Murder is an investigative true-crime docuseries that revisits the horrifying 2006 Nithari serial killings in Noida, India. The show explores the chilling 2006 Nithari serial murders, focusing on the disappearance of children and women in Noida, the discovery of remains near a bungalow, and the complex judicial and investigative flaws surrounding the case. It also shows rare on-camera interviews, including accounts from Moninder Singh Pandher, journalists, and affected families grappling with grief and a broken system.
Available to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Jio TV
The Karma Killings is a true crime documentary film about the infamous 2006 Nithari serial murders in Noida, India. Directed by Ram Devineni and Tushar Prakash, the documentary explores the social, economic, and psychological dimensions of the crime, examining class divides, police investigations, and the grief of the victims' families. It also investigates the legal complexities of the case and questions whether Pandher was genuinely involved or innocent.
Available to watch: YouTube
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer is another true-crime documentary television series that explores the dark psychology, backgrounds and motives of notorious murders. The show uses real audio, video footage and case archives. It recreates key moments from police investigations to show how detectives solved the crimes. It also examines childhood traumas, mental health issues and events that pushed killers down a violent path. In this, in a single episode, it covered the Nithari Killings, showcasing the feature-length documentary provides a high-level psychological overview of the 2005–2006 crimes and the background of accused killer Surinder Koli, rather than exploring every procedural detail of the judicial process.
Available to watch: Amazon Prime Video