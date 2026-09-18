/Nithari Killings: Sector 36 to Truth, Lies & Murder, films and documentaries based on the case

The Nithari killings remain one of the most disturbing criminal cases in India's recent history, and the case has continued to draw attention nearly two decades after it first came to light. The 2006 Noida killings have since been revisited through films, crime shows and documentaries, each looking at different aspects of the investigation, the victims and the accused. With fresh attention on the case following the latest development involving Surendra Koli, here is a look at the movies, shows and documentaries based on or inspired by the Nithari killings.