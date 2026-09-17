/5 records Abhishek Sharma broke during his 108-run knock against Afghanistan

Abhishek Sharma smashed 108 off 34 balls against Afghanistan in the third T20I on Thursday (Sep 17), breaking several records during his explosive innings. Here are the top five milestones from his knock.
Abhishek Sharma created history in the third T20I against Afghanistan, reaching his century in just 30 balls to surpass Rohit Sharma’s previous record of 35 balls.
Abhishek’s 30-ball century also set a new record for the fastest T20I hundred by a batter representing a Test-playing nation. He surpassed the previous mark of 33 balls, jointly held by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and New Zealand’s Finn Allen.
Abhishek Sharma dominated the first six overs against Afghanistan, smashing 76 off 22 balls to register the highest individual powerplay score in men’s T20I history.
Abhishek’s century in Delhi on Thursday was his third in T20Is, making him only the fourth Indian after Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson to reach the milestone of three or more centuries in the format.
Abhishek’s 11 sixes against Afghanistan in the third T20I saw him become the first Indian to hit 10 or more sixes in a T20I innings on multiple occasions. He had earlier smashed 13 sixes in his 145-run knock against England in Mumbai in 2025.