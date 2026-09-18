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Which country was the first to fly the F-35 outside the US?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 13:42 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 13:42 IST

Italy was the first country to operate the F-35 outside the US, landing jets at Amendola in December 2016. Beating Israel by hours, Italy also assembled the first international F-35 at its Cameri facility and completed the first ocean crossing.

A Common Misconception
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A Common Misconception

Many believe Israel or the United Kingdom was the first to fly the F-35 outside the United States. However, that historic aviation milestone actually belongs to the Italian Air Force.

Italy's Quiet Milestone
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Italy's Quiet Milestone

While Israel's delivery received massive international media coverage, Rome kept a surprisingly low profile. On December 12, 2016, Italian pilots quietly landed the first operational F-35s at Amendola airbase in southeastern Italy.

Beating the Competition
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(Photograph: Rawpixel)

Beating the Competition

Italy secured this operational record by a matter of mere hours. The Israeli Air Force was scheduled to receive its first jets on the exact same day, but their delivery was delayed by thick fog.

Domestic Assembly
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Domestic Assembly

Italy's commitment goes well beyond simply importing the fifth-generation stealth jet. In late 2015, Italian engineers rolled out the first-ever internationally assembled F-35 at their Final Assembly and Check-Out facility in Cameri.

Conquering the Atlantic
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Conquering the Atlantic

The European nation also holds the record for the fighter jet's very first transatlantic crossing. In February 2016, an Italian Air Force F-35 completed a gruelling seven-hour transoceanic flight from Italy to a military base in Maryland.

Expanding the Fleet
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Expanding the Fleet

Rome originally committed to a mixed fleet to replace its aging Tornado, AMX, and Harrier attack jets. Today, Italy is actively expanding its defence programme, aiming to purchase up to 115 advanced F-35 aircraft.

Setting the Standard
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Setting the Standard

While Israel later became the first country to use the F-35 in actual combat, Italy’s early logistical achievements set a global standard. Rome proved that allied nations could successfully assemble and operate the stealth fighter completely independently.

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