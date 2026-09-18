/Which country was the first to fly the F-35 outside the US?

Italy was the first country to operate the F-35 outside the US, landing jets at Amendola in December 2016. Beating Israel by hours, Italy also assembled the first international F-35 at its Cameri facility and completed the first ocean crossing.
Many believe Israel or the United Kingdom was the first to fly the F-35 outside the United States. However, that historic aviation milestone actually belongs to the Italian Air Force.
While Israel's delivery received massive international media coverage, Rome kept a surprisingly low profile. On December 12, 2016, Italian pilots quietly landed the first operational F-35s at Amendola airbase in southeastern Italy.
Italy secured this operational record by a matter of mere hours. The Israeli Air Force was scheduled to receive its first jets on the exact same day, but their delivery was delayed by thick fog.
Italy's commitment goes well beyond simply importing the fifth-generation stealth jet. In late 2015, Italian engineers rolled out the first-ever internationally assembled F-35 at their Final Assembly and Check-Out facility in Cameri.
The European nation also holds the record for the fighter jet's very first transatlantic crossing. In February 2016, an Italian Air Force F-35 completed a gruelling seven-hour transoceanic flight from Italy to a military base in Maryland.
Rome originally committed to a mixed fleet to replace its aging Tornado, AMX, and Harrier attack jets. Today, Italy is actively expanding its defence programme, aiming to purchase up to 115 advanced F-35 aircraft.
While Israel later became the first country to use the F-35 in actual combat, Italy’s early logistical achievements set a global standard. Rome proved that allied nations could successfully assemble and operate the stealth fighter completely independently.