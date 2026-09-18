/New Friday OTT releases (September 18, 2026): Lust Stories 3, You+Me, Best of the Best- 8 new titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

From Lust Stories 3 and The Scandal to Kattalan, this Friday’s OTT releases offer plenty of fresh content across genres for viewers to stream at home.
Friday OTT releases bring a packed lineup of entertainment this week, with romance, thrillers, K-dramas and intense dramas arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and more.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Emmy-nominated series returns with its third instalment, featuring four different stories directed by four filmmakers. Exploring modern relationships and intimacy, the new season has a stellar ensemble cast that includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, and Gurfateh Pirzada.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is a romantic film that follows 18-year-old Alma Lancaster as she hides a secret passion for filmmaking from her wealthy family, who think she studies law.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is an upcoming K-drama period series directed by Jung Ji-woo. Set during the Joseon era, the story follows Lady Cho as she proposes a high-stakes wager to Cho Won to seduce Hui-yeon. What begins as a game of power soon unravels into an intense web.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Directed by Paul George, the plot is set in 1995 in a remote forest village named Aanakolli on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, which is constantly terrified by wild elephant attacks. Two powerful rival crime bosses named Maari and Eddy control violent, illegal ivory smuggling and elephant poaching networks.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is an 8-episode Italian teen drama that follows three main teenagers, including Salvo, Vincenzo, and Camilla, as they try to survive intense physical training, fierce rivalries, and crushing pressure from their families.
Where to watch: Netflix
Childhood best friends Maya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Anjali (Priyanka Kedia) join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team to qualify for the US National Championship. However, a twist in the plot tests their friendship.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The action-survival thriller marks the acting debut of Vismaya Mohanlal, Mohanlal's daughter. She plays Meenu, a brave young woman trained in martial arts who lives with her father, a village officer.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a multilingual action drama film featuring Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Baby Nakshathra. It follows an alcoholic father with a violent past who lives quietly with his daughter and decides to undertake an Ayyappa Deeksha at her request.