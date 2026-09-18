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  • /New Friday OTT releases (September 18, 2026): Lust Stories 3, You+Me, Best of the Best- 8 new titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New Friday OTT releases (September 18, 2026): Lust Stories 3, You+Me, Best of the Best- 8 new titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 10:46 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 10:46 IST

From Lust Stories 3 and The Scandal to Kattalan, this Friday’s OTT releases offer plenty of fresh content across genres for viewers to stream at home.

New Friday OTT releases (September 18, 2026)
1 / 9
(Photograph: X)

New Friday OTT releases (September 18, 2026)

Friday OTT releases bring a packed lineup of entertainment this week, with romance, thrillers, K-dramas and intense dramas arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and more.

Lust Stories 3
2 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Lust Stories 3

Where to watch: Netflix

The Emmy-nominated series returns with its third instalment, featuring four different stories directed by four filmmakers. Exploring modern relationships and intimacy, the new season has a stellar ensemble cast that includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, and Gurfateh Pirzada.

You+Me - Against the World
3 / 9
(Photograph: X)

You+Me - Against the World

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is a romantic film that follows 18-year-old Alma Lancaster as she hides a secret passion for filmmaking from her wealthy family, who think she studies law.

The Scandal
4 / 9
(Photograph: X)

The Scandal

Where to watch: Netflix

This is an upcoming K-drama period series directed by Jung Ji-woo. Set during the Joseon era, the story follows Lady Cho as she proposes a high-stakes wager to Cho Won to seduce Hui-yeon. What begins as a game of power soon unravels into an intense web.

Kattalan
5 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Kattalan

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Directed by Paul George, the plot is set in 1995 in a remote forest village named Aanakolli on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, which is constantly terrified by wild elephant attacks. Two powerful rival crime bosses named Maari and Eddy control violent, illegal ivory smuggling and elephant poaching networks.

Minerva Academy
6 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Minerva Academy

Where to watch: Netflix

This is an 8-episode Italian teen drama that follows three main teenagers, including Salvo, Vincenzo, and Camilla, as they try to survive intense physical training, fierce rivalries, and crushing pressure from their families.

Best of the Best
7 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Best of the Best

Where to watch: Netflix

Childhood best friends Maya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Anjali (Priyanka Kedia) join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team to qualify for the US National Championship. However, a twist in the plot tests their friendship.

Thudakkam
8 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Thudakkam

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The action-survival thriller marks the acting debut of Vismaya Mohanlal, Mohanlal's daughter. She plays Meenu, a brave young woman trained in martial arts who lives with her father, a village officer.

Irumudi
9 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Irumudi

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a multilingual action drama film featuring Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Baby Nakshathra. It follows an alcoholic father with a violent past who lives quietly with his daughter and decides to undertake an Ayyappa Deeksha at her request.

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