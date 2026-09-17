/Widow's Bay, Pitt and Hacks: Where to watch these 2026 Emmy winners

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were held on September 14, where the world got its fresh batch of Emmy winners. Much like in previous years, this time too, there were some shocking twists, huge winners, and major snubs.

This year, Apple TV+'s comedy Widow's Bay made history with a record-breaking 14 wins, followed by HBO Max's The Pitt, which won Outstanding Drama Series for the second consecutive year. If you are looking for where to watch these dramas, here's your path.