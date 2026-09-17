/Widow's Bay, Pitt and Hacks: Where to watch these 2026 Emmy winners

The new batch of Emmy-winning shows is here, and we are surely seated. If you are a movie buff, then you have surely watched most of the shows, and if not than here's your guide.
The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were held on September 14, where the world got its fresh batch of Emmy winners. Much like in previous years, this time too, there were some shocking twists, huge winners, and major snubs.
This year, Apple TV+'s comedy Widow's Bay made history with a record-breaking 14 wins, followed by HBO Max's The Pitt, which won Outstanding Drama Series for the second consecutive year. If you are looking for where to watch these dramas, here's your path.
Jean Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. With this, she scripted history, becoming the first performer to win an acting Emmy in the same category for every season of a television series. The series wrapped its run with its fifth season and revolves around Smart's character, Deborah Vance, a veteran Las Vegas comedian. It follows Deborah's complicated relationship with young comedy writer Ava Daniels, played by Hannah Einbinder.
Streaming on: HBO Max / JioHotstar
At the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, HBO Max's hit medical drama The Pitt won Outstanding Drama Series for its second season. Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael and the other characters continue to win over audiences with their realistic performances as healthcare workers.
Apart from Wyle, the show stars Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherina LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, and Taylor Dearden, among others.
Streaming on: Apple TV+
Created by Katie Dippold, the series is set in the fictional coastal community of Widow’s Bay and revolves around the mayor of the town, named Tom Loftis, who wants to turn the picturesque town as a next tourist hot spot. The cast of the show includes, Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis, Kate O'Flynn as Patricia Moyer, Kevin Carroll as Bechir Clemmons, Kingston Rumi Southwick as Evan Loftis, Stephen Root as Wyck Crawford.
Streaming on: HBO Max/Jio Hotstar
The love-triangle drama that will surely teach you a lot. Winning seven Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. the dark crime comedy revolves around three adults and the live triangle. However, the twist comes when one of them is dead, and the other two detectives learns that they in one of the dating apps called DTF St. Louis.