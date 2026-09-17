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iPhone 18 Pro f/1.48 vs older iPhone cameras

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 17:52 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 17:52 IST

The iPhone 18 Pro f/1.48 variable aperture physically captures 50 per cent more light than the iPhone 17 Pro's f/1.78 fixed lens. This mechanical upgrade ends aggressive over-processing, delivering genuine optical bokeh and noise-free night shots.

The f/1.48 Breakthrough
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The f/1.48 Breakthrough

For years, Apple equipped its Pro models with fixed apertures, peaking at f/1.78 on the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 18 Pro breaks this barrier, introducing a massive f/1.48 mechanical variable aperture to the 48-megapixel main camera.

50 Per Cent More Light
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50 Per Cent More Light

Older iPhone sensors relied heavily on computational processing to artificially brighten dark scenes. The new f/1.48 opening physically captures up to 50 per cent more raw light than the iPhone 17 Pro, drastically reducing the need for aggressive digital enhancement.

Defeating Digital Noise
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Defeating Digital Noise

When shooting at night, older models like the iPhone 15 Pro boosted ISO levels, which introduced ugly digital grain. The massive f/1.48 aperture allows the iPhone 18 Pro to maintain a lower ISO, producing remarkably clean and detailed low-light images.

Freezing the Action
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Freezing the Action

Capturing moving subjects in dim lighting was notoriously difficult for older iPhones due to slow shutter speeds. The increased light intake of the f/1.48 lens allows the iPhone 18 Pro to use much faster shutter speeds, perfectly freezing motion without blur.

Genuine Optical Bokeh
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Genuine Optical Bokeh

Previous iPhones relied on software-driven Portrait Mode to artificially blur backgrounds, often struggling with hair or glasses. The physical size of the f/1.48 opening naturally creates a shallow depth of field, delivering genuine, DSLR-like optical bokeh.

Adapting to Bright Light
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Adapting to Bright Light

While older lenses were permanently stuck wide open, the iPhone 18 Pro can mechanically adapt. When shooting in glaring sunlight, the iris physically stops down to f/4.0, preventing overexposure and keeping sweeping landscapes sharply in focus.

The End of Over-Processing
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The End of Over-Processing

Generations of iPhones suffered from an overly sharpened, heavily processed digital aesthetic. By capturing vastly more raw optical data through the f/1.48 lens, the iPhone 18 Pro finally delivers the natural, authentic rendering that professional photographers demand.

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