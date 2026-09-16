/Suriya and Jyothika say ‘I do’ again after 20 years! See their dreamy wedding pics

Suriya and Jyothika celebrated 20 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows in an intimate Christian wedding ceremony. From elegant wedding looks to family moments, see the couple’s dreamy pictures.
Twenty years after they first said “I do,” Jyothika and Suriya have once again celebrated their love with a dreamy wedding ceremony. Sharing the announcement of their vow renewal on social media and naming it The Sequel, the beloved couple recently offered more glimpses into their special occasion. From embracing each other and celebrating their everlasting love to sharing joyful moments with their groom and bridal squads, here’s a look at the couple’s wedding pictures that are winning hearts.
Kollywood stars Jyothika and Suriya celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in an intimate, dreamlike Christian ceremony. To mark two decades of marriage, the couple gathered with their loved ones for the special occasion and named it The Sequel.
The ceremony was made even more special by the presence of their two children, Diya and Dev, who witnessed their parents renew their vows. In the photos, Dev is seen wearing a matching beige double-breasted suit, while Diya donned a pastel yellow dress. During the emotional church ceremony, Dev had the honour of walking his mother down the aisle, while Diya stood beside her father.
The couple later exchanged vows in front of their children, family, and close friends. Originally married on September 11, 2006, they chose to reaffirm their commitment by renewing their wedding vows.
In this image, popular Tamil cinema actors Suriya and Jyotika share a joyful moment during their wedding vow renewal ceremony. For the special occasion, Jyotika wore an elegant strapless white gown, while Suriya opted for a classic white suit jacket paired with black trousers.
Describing their milestone wedding ceremony as Love & War, the couple celebrated their long-standing journey, growth, and beautiful imperfections while exchanging custom-made rings.
The actors later took their anniversary photoshoot aboard a yacht. Suriya looked chic and classy in a monochromatic deep-burgundy suit, paired with leather shoes and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Jyothika wore a lavender strapless gown, accessorising with a drop pendant necklace, minimal earrings, and her wedding ring.
Surrounded by their loved ones, family, and children, Jyothika and Suriya share a joyful moment as everyone waves and smiles for their heartfelt wedding ceremony.
In these photos, the couple celebrates their special moment with their bride and groom team. Suriya looks dapper in a white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers as he poses alongside his brother and fellow actor, Karthi. Meanwhile, Jyotika looks radiant in an elegant, strapless white bridal gown with a long, flowing train. She is surrounded by her bridesmaids and close family members, who are dressed in coordinated shades of gold and yellow.