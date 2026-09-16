/Suriya and Jyothika say ‘I do’ again after 20 years! See their dreamy wedding pics

Twenty years after they first said “I do,” Jyothika and Suriya have once again celebrated their love with a dreamy wedding ceremony. Sharing the announcement of their vow renewal on social media and naming it The Sequel, the beloved couple recently offered more glimpses into their special occasion. From embracing each other and celebrating their everlasting love to sharing joyful moments with their groom and bridal squads, here’s a look at the couple’s wedding pictures that are winning hearts.