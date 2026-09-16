/Nick Jonas birthday special: From Broadway to global stardom, everything you need to know about the pop sensation

Nick Jonas turns 34 on September 16. On his special day, here's a look at the pop sensation's journey from Broadway to global stardom.
Nick Jonas is one of the most celebrated artists, rising from his early days on Broadway to becoming a pop sensation with the Jonas Brothers. He has built a massive empire for himself through his music career. On his birthday, here’s a look at his early life, musical journey, and acting career.
Nicholas Jonas, popularly known as Jick Jonas, was born in Dallas, Texas, to Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas. He was homeschooled by his mother alongside his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas.
Jonas began his professional theatre career at the age of seven, appearing in major Broadway productions, including A Christmas Carol and Les Misérables. He also co-wrote a Christmas song with his father, which was featured on a charity album and later became his debut Christian radio single in 2003.
In 2007, Jonas and his brothers made their Disney Channel debut when they guest-starred on Hannah Montana alongside Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato.
By 2009, Jonas had graduated from high school, completing his studies two years ahead of the standard US schedule. Even before finishing school, he had already begun making a name for himself in music with songs such as “Joy to the World,” “Please Be Mine,” and “S.O.S."
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nick Jonas has an estimated net worth of $80 million. He has built a successful empire through his chart-topping songs and achievements since the beginning of his career.
As a child, Nick Jonas first captured audiences’ attention on Broadway before finding success in music. Alongside his brothers, he formed the pop-rock trio Jonas Brothers, which went on to deliver several chart-topping pop and R&B-infused records.
Several of his songs, including “Jealous” and “Sucker,” have charted on the Billboard Hot 100, leading his way to become a global star. With a career spanning more than two decades, Jonas has received numerous awards and accolades, including the Hal David Starlight Award, Grammy nominations, and Golden Globe nominations.
Apart from establishing a massive music career, Jonas recontinued his acting career and starred in the gritty mixed martial arts drama series Kingdom, Scream Queens, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He also served as a vocal coach on NBC’s hit singing competition series The Voice and as an executive producer on Netflix’s romantic comedy series Dash & Lily.
Nick Jonas began a fairy-tale romance with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra after their relationship started with an online message and blossomed over time. After reportedly dating for several months, the couple married in December 2018 in Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur, India.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022.