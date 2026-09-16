/Nick Jonas birthday special: From Broadway to global stardom, everything you need to know about the pop sensation

Nicholas Jonas, popularly known as Jick Jonas, was born in Dallas, Texas, to Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas. He was homeschooled by his mother alongside his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas.

Jonas began his professional theatre career at the age of seven, appearing in major Broadway productions, including A Christmas Carol and Les Misérables. He also co-wrote a Christmas song with his father, which was featured on a charity album and later became his debut Christian radio single in 2003.

In 2007, Jonas and his brothers made their Disney Channel debut when they guest-starred on Hannah Montana alongside Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato.

By 2009, Jonas had graduated from high school, completing his studies two years ahead of the standard US schedule. Even before finishing school, he had already begun making a name for himself in music with songs such as “Joy to the World,” “Please Be Mine,” and “S.O.S."