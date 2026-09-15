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Emmys 2026 Red Carpet: Zendaya, Nicole Kidman and Julia Garner lead the glamour peak

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:31 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 08:08 IST

Stars hit the red carpet at Los Angeles’s Peacock Theatre for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, showcasing a mix of bold fashion and standout beauty looks.

Stars shine at the 78th Primetime Emmys red carpet
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Stars shine at the 78th Primetime Emmys red carpet

From sheer to shimmer, stars stepped out in their glamorous best at the Emmy Awards 2026 red carpet. TV and Hollywood stars sashayed in designer best on Monday night at the Emmys red carpet.

Zendaya
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Zendaya

Styled by Law Roach, the Euphoria nominee—up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series—wore a semi-sheer gown featuring a deep V-neckline, paired with statement earrings, a watch, and a pixie cut.

Mariska Hargitay
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Mariska Hargitay

Making history as the first female Emmy host in 15 years, Hargitay wore an off-the-shoulder red gown detailed with sparkling embellishments.

Florence Pugh
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Florence Pugh

The actress arrived in a shimmering lilac gown accessorized with a statement necklace and a sleek high bun.

Nicole Kidman
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Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman wore an ethereal white/cream crepe gown designed with an hourglass silhouette and a dramatic thigh-high slit. The dress featured delicate feather trim along the hem.

Julia Garner
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Julia Garner

TV star Julia Garner wore a silver halter-neck gown at the 2026 Emmys. The actress kept her famous curls tucked in a bun and wore diamond stud earrings and kept her make up minimal.

Emilia Clarke
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Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones star and Emmy winner Emilia Clarke looked radiant in an off-the-shoulder lilac-pink gown with a long train that added drama to her otherwise sleek look.

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney
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Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney

US actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. Ruffalo was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly Mcnearney
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Jimmy Kimmel and Molly Mcnearney

US television host Jimmy Kimmel and US producer Molly Mcnearney arrive for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026.

Steve Carell
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Steve Carell

Steve Carell arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026.

Selena Gomez
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Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez made an impression in a gold, armor-inspired dress while debuting a new hairstyle.

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