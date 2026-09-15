/Emmys 2026 Red Carpet: Zendaya, Nicole Kidman and Julia Garner lead the glamour peak

Stars hit the red carpet at Los Angeles’s Peacock Theatre for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, showcasing a mix of bold fashion and standout beauty looks.
From sheer to shimmer, stars stepped out in their glamorous best at the Emmy Awards 2026 red carpet. TV and Hollywood stars sashayed in designer best on Monday night at the Emmys red carpet.
Styled by Law Roach, the Euphoria nominee—up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series—wore a semi-sheer gown featuring a deep V-neckline, paired with statement earrings, a watch, and a pixie cut.
Making history as the first female Emmy host in 15 years, Hargitay wore an off-the-shoulder red gown detailed with sparkling embellishments.
The actress arrived in a shimmering lilac gown accessorized with a statement necklace and a sleek high bun.
Nicole Kidman wore an ethereal white/cream crepe gown designed with an hourglass silhouette and a dramatic thigh-high slit. The dress featured delicate feather trim along the hem.
TV star Julia Garner wore a silver halter-neck gown at the 2026 Emmys. The actress kept her famous curls tucked in a bun and wore diamond stud earrings and kept her make up minimal.
The Game of Thrones star and Emmy winner Emilia Clarke looked radiant in an off-the-shoulder lilac-pink gown with a long train that added drama to her otherwise sleek look.
US actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney arrive for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. Ruffalo was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.
US television host Jimmy Kimmel and US producer Molly Mcnearney arrive for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026.
Steve Carell arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026.
The Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez made an impression in a gold, armor-inspired dress while debuting a new hairstyle.