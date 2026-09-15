/Engineers' day special: Bollywood stars who were Engineers before fame

On National Engineering Day, we take a look at Bollywood personalities whose journeys began not on film sets, but in engineering classrooms. While an engineering degree often leads to careers in technology, research or corporate fields, these actors chose to follow their creative instincts and eventually built successful careers in the entertainment industry.

From completing rigorous engineering courses to making the difficult transition into acting, their journeys stand as an interesting reminder that education can shape an individual even when their eventual career takes them in an entirely different direction.