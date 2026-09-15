/Ali Fazal, Rajkummar Rao and more: 6 characters that took these actors into the ₹100 crore club

Over the years, Ali Fazal has moved between independent cinema, mainstream Bollywood, international projects and streaming entertainment, steadily building a career. But it was Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur that gave Ali one of the most defining characters of his career. That digital and cultural popularity has now translated into a major theatrical moment with Mirzapur: The Movie. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India within its opening run and emerged as a significant box-office success.