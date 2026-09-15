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Ali Fazal, Rajkummar Rao and more: 6 characters that took these actors into the ₹100 crore club

Nikita Toppo
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 16:58 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 16:58 IST

Ali Fazal, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi are some of the actors who have built a career through varied performances, and their commercial successes have further established them as bankable names in Bollywood.
 

₹100 crore club
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₹100 crore club

Several Bollywood actors have won the hearts of audiences through the memorable characters and films. For some, a breakout character became a cultural phenomenon; for others, commercial success came after years of building credibility in a variety of performances. From Ali Fazal to Ayushmann Khurrana, these actors have reached the ₹100 crore club with films that gave their careers a major boost.

Ali Fazal
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Ali Fazal

Over the years, Ali Fazal has moved between independent cinema, mainstream Bollywood, international projects and streaming entertainment, steadily building a career. But it was Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur that gave Ali one of the most defining characters of his career. That digital and cultural popularity has now translated into a major theatrical moment with Mirzapur: The Movie. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India within its opening run and emerged as a significant box-office success.

Kartik Aaryan
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Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's journey has been built on consistency, relatability and the ability to create characters that had a strong recall value for the public. The biggest turning point came when he entered the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik established himself as a major box-office force and proved that he could carry a large-scale commercial entertainer.

Rajkummar Rao
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Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao spent years establishing himself as one of the finest actors of his generation. Then came Stree. The horror-comedy franchise changed the scale of his commercial journey. Stree became a surprise blockbuster, with the first film earning over ₹100 crore at the Indian box office. The franchise went on to become even bigger.

Ayushmann Khurrana
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Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana created his own space in Bollywood by doing something many actors were hesitant to do. Dream Girl was a major turning point in establishing his commercial consistency as the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark. The same year, Bala also crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

Pankaj Tripathi
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Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi's journey is perhaps one of the strongest examples of patience and perseverance in Hindi cinema. For years, he played small and supporting roles. For him, Mirzapur: The Movie and OMG 2 are important commercial milestones. OMG 2 collected over ₹150 crore net in India and crossed ₹220 crore worldwide, emerging as a major theatrical success.

Abhay Verma
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Abhay Verma

Among the newer generation of actors, Abhay Verma's success with Munjya is particularly remarkable. The film has grossed more than ₹100 crore in the Indian box office and has minted ₹107 crore net in India and ₹132 crore overseas.

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