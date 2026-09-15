/Ali Fazal, Rajkummar Rao and more: 6 characters that took these actors into the ₹100 crore club

Ali Fazal, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi are some of the actors who have built a career through varied performances, and their commercial successes have further established them as bankable names in Bollywood.
Several Bollywood actors have won the hearts of audiences through the memorable characters and films. For some, a breakout character became a cultural phenomenon; for others, commercial success came after years of building credibility in a variety of performances. From Ali Fazal to Ayushmann Khurrana, these actors have reached the ₹100 crore club with films that gave their careers a major boost.
Over the years, Ali Fazal has moved between independent cinema, mainstream Bollywood, international projects and streaming entertainment, steadily building a career. But it was Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur that gave Ali one of the most defining characters of his career. That digital and cultural popularity has now translated into a major theatrical moment with Mirzapur: The Movie. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India within its opening run and emerged as a significant box-office success.
Kartik Aaryan's journey has been built on consistency, relatability and the ability to create characters that had a strong recall value for the public. The biggest turning point came when he entered the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik established himself as a major box-office force and proved that he could carry a large-scale commercial entertainer.
Rajkummar Rao spent years establishing himself as one of the finest actors of his generation. Then came Stree. The horror-comedy franchise changed the scale of his commercial journey. Stree became a surprise blockbuster, with the first film earning over ₹100 crore at the Indian box office. The franchise went on to become even bigger.
Ayushmann Khurrana created his own space in Bollywood by doing something many actors were hesitant to do. Dream Girl was a major turning point in establishing his commercial consistency as the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark. The same year, Bala also crossed the ₹100 crore mark.
Pankaj Tripathi's journey is perhaps one of the strongest examples of patience and perseverance in Hindi cinema. For years, he played small and supporting roles. For him, Mirzapur: The Movie and OMG 2 are important commercial milestones. OMG 2 collected over ₹150 crore net in India and crossed ₹220 crore worldwide, emerging as a major theatrical success.
Among the newer generation of actors, Abhay Verma's success with Munjya is particularly remarkable. The film has grossed more than ₹100 crore in the Indian box office and has minted ₹107 crore net in India and ₹132 crore overseas.